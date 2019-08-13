Final testing was being done this week in Lititz on a new, $15 million scoreboard for the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia that will be shipped out next week.
In May and June, Lititz-based Tait built the scoreboard for the home of the Sixers and Flyers and then assembled it at a large production rehearsal studio on the Rock Lititz campus, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
The scoreboard will be taken apart and sent next week on 16 tractor trailers and three flatbed trucks to the stadium in South Philadelphia, the Inquirer reported. It will be ready for the the first Flyers preseason game Sept. 16.
Part of a $265 million renovation, the new scoreboard has a high-resolution screen nearly three times larger than the current one. It also incorporates elements of motion, pyrotechnics, lighting and smoke, the Inquirer reported.
The scoreboard will hang from the roof of the Wells Fargo Center but can partially retract into the ceiling.