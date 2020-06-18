A new Catholic school in Manheim Township will open in August to replace Lancaster’s Saint Anne Catholic School, which closed at the end of the 2019-20 school year, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg announced Wednesday.

The Saint John Neumann Catholic School, which will serve students in prekindergarten to eighth grade, will "offer the same excellent spiritual and academic formation" as Saint Anne, Bishop Ronald Gainer said in a statement.

Saint Anne Catholic School, located at Saint Anne Parish in downtown Lancaster. has been a joint ministry of Saint Anne and Saint John Neumann parishes. The idea of transitioning to the school from Saint Anne Parish to Saint John Neumann Parish several years ago, according to a press release from the diocese.

Many Saint Anne families have already committed to transfer to the new school. Saint Anne enrolled 143 students in 2018-19, according to the latest private school enrollment data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Due to construction delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, classes will temporarily be held in the Saint Anne school building. Construction on the new school is expected to finish in early fall, allowing students and employees to move in this September.

Like Saint Anne Catholic School, the Saint John Neumann Catholic School will be managed by the Diocese of Harrisburg, whose schools enroll nearly 10,000 students across the state.

