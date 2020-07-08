The Spanish American Civic Association and its affiliate, SACA Development, have hired Jose R. Lopez, a former bank executive and commercial real estate appraiser, as president, a new position that will oversee day-to-day operations of both non-profit organizations.

Lopez, 54, who was last employed as senior vice president/ chief appraiser for Pacific Mercantile Bank in Costa Mesa, California, will report to Carlos Graupera, SACA’s founder and decades-long leader. Graupera will serve as chief executive officer, focusing on development and fund-raising.

SACA, headquartered at 453 S. Lime St., operates an array of services, including workforce training, substance abuse treatment, a senior center, community meals and radio programming. It has a $7 million budget and employs about 70, Graupera said.

In addition, SACA Development, with a $15 million real estate portfolio, develops housing and commercial properties in Lancaster’s Southeast.

Jacqueline Fisher will continue as executive director, Graupera said.

“Workforce development, affordable housing and economic development are the three areas we want to continue to impact in the future,” Graupera said. “Jose will add his talents to the senior management staff, helping to strengthen SACA for years to come.”

It’s not Lopez’s first time working for SACA. He was president/ CEO of SACA Development Corp. from 1998 to 2002. During that time, he oversaw the conversion of the former, four-story General Cigar warehouse into 30 apartments and office space.

“This work was never easy,” Lopez said of redevelopment and conversion projects. “But I love challenges.”

A native of Puerto Rico who grew up in Lancaster’s Southeast and graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School in 1985, Lopez said the business and volunteer leadership experiences he pursued in Florida and California feel like “a training program” for this opportunity to try to make things better for SACA and the community.

A 1989 graduate of West Chester University, Lopez is married to Lisa Farina-Lopez.