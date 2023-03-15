New nationwide opioid settlements could bring an additional $12.9 million to Lancaster County to address the problem of addiction.

County Solicitor Jackie Pfursich told the board of commissioners about the deals at a public meeting Tuesday. Commissioners have until April 18 to sign on to the settlements struck between participating states, including Pennsylvania, and five companies that either manufactured or distributed opioids: CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, Ireland-based Allergan and Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The deals are worth a combined $18.7 billion.

The $12.9 million the county could receive would be spread over 15 years, Pfursich said. The dollar amount is not final and will depend on how many local governments participate in the settlement, she said.

For the settlements to go forward, each of the companies must determine independently whether enough local governments have signed on to make the deals worthwhile. The more jurisdictions covered by the settlements, the fewer local governments will sue the companies individually, Pfursich said.

Participating states have until May to strike deals with the companies.

If the settlements go through, the county could receive its first payment as early as December, Pfursich said.

The new settlements are structured similarly to a previous settlement the county participated in last year, Pfursich said. State and local governments, including Lancaster County, signed on to a $26 billion settlement made with Johnson & Johnson, a manufacturer of prescription opioids, and three of the nation’s largest drug distributors: McKesson Corp., AmerisourceBergen Corp. and Cardinal Health Inc.

The county expects to receive about $16 million in payments from that settlement over the next 18 years.

Seventeen municipalities in the county joined the first settlement. Pfrusich said she expects those municipalities will sign on to the new ones as well, but they have to vote on the matter in a public meeting by the April deadline.

Last year, the county put the first opioid settlement dollars toward a new caseworker position for infants born with a drug dependency, about $60,000 per year. In January, a $125,600 allocation of opioid settlement money went to the prison’s medical contractor to beef up treatment of drug-use disorders in the inmate population.