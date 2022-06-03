Lancaster County is “right on the edge” of filling the Central Park Pool and opening it three days a week this summer, according to the county’s interim parks department director.

A lack of lifeguards was cited by officials early last month when they announced the pool would not open at all. But a recent recruitment push identified three McCaskey High School students who could join the lifeguard roster this summer.

The three teenagers passed a series of swim tests earlier this week at the high school, said Bob Devonshire, the county’s interim parks director. They are set to take a lifeguard certification course shortly at the YMCA of the Roses, free of charge.

If the three teenagers successfully complete the three-day course, the county would have a total of eight lifeguards available to work the pool, just four fewer than the 12 needed to open the pool three days a week, said Devonshire, who has worked as a freelance photographer for LNP | LancasterOnline.

“We’re close, we just need a little bit more,” Devonshire said. He encouraged anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard at the county pool this summer to contact his office.

“We need that last push to get there,” Devonshire said.

The county needs 23 lifeguards to go back to a seven-day-per-week schedule, according to Devonshire. A lifeguard shortage last year left the pool operating just three days a week.

About 40 McCaskey students expressed interest in trying out for the swim test, with a little more than 20 showing up for the test on Wednesday, according to Devonshire.

To produce just three lifeguard trainees out of more than 20 students, though, is also a reminder of the high levels of physical stamina and swimming ability needed for lifeguarding.

The recruits first had to perform a 300-yard distance swim, Devonshire said, which proved difficult for most of the participants. Then, they had to tread water without the use of their arms for one minute and 45 seconds. Finally, the swimmers had to retrieve a 10-pound brick at the bottom of the deep end and drop it at the pool’s edge.

Although just three students were able to perform all three tests, Devonshire said, another four did well enough that YMCA instructors will work with them to improve their swimming so they can take the lifeguard certification course in the future.

“It was great watching these kids, they were encouraging each other and cheering each other on,” Devonshire said. “They were a good group of kids and they did McCaskey proud.”

The effort to recruit city teens for lifeguard positions followed pleas from citizens at recent public meetings of the county board of commissioners. The speakers stressed the importance of the pool for families and kids during the summer and urged the county to do more to find lifeguards.

The county commissioners noted candidates for lifeguard jobs failed to come forward in the spring, even after they moved to raise the hourly wages and pay a signing and referral bonus.

Anyone interested in becoming a lifeguard for the county can apply on its website (www.co.lancaster.pa.us) or call 717-299-8323.