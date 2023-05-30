Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 22, and Monday, May 29.

1. Trout-fishing paradise can be found at Penns Creek

Outdoor columnist PJ Reilly ventured up to Bald Eagle State Forest in Mifflin County to check out a stretch of creek that has largely been untouched since the 1800s. Perfect for a day of fishing.

2. 7 events in Lancaster County to check out this weekend

There were plenty of opportunities to get outside and check out several events — mostly free — in Lancaster County this weekend.

Events with free admission included a full weekend festival by way of the Adamstown Community Days, a benefit car show at Oregon Dairy, a Lancaster Symphony Orchestra concert and a flea market in Landisville.

Other events to check out: a '90s and '00s dance party at a new Lancaster city venue, tubing at Sickman's Mill and a wine festival at Mount Hope Estate.

3. Owner of Cabalar Meat Co. making plans to revive Lancaster city restaurant at former Jethro's

The owner of Cabalar Meat Co. in downtown Lancaster is planning to create a new restaurant at the former Jethro’s Restaurant in Lancaster.

Steve Cabalar, who owns Cabalar Meat Co. at 325 N. Queen St., paid $185,000 for the 659 First St. property. He said he plans to “breathe some life back into the property and bring it back to the neighborhood bar it used to be.”

Cabalar said he did not have any confirmed plans for the property or a timeline for the opening of a new restaurant. He said, however, that it would be a new restaurant concept, not a second location for Cabalar Meat Co.

Jethro’s history goes back to 1978 when it was opened by Ed Diller. Bob and Jen Esbenshade became its owners in 1992 and ran it until March 2020 when it closed at the beginning of the pandemic and never reopened. The Esbenshades spent several years trying to sell the property and its restaurant liquor license.

4. Victim was in a fight before being shot to death, East Hempfield police say

East Hempfield Township police say a fatal shooting on May 20 was preceded by a physical altercation between the victim and a third man.

Police say Jordan Scott, 29, was shot to death by Jeremy Osorio Melendez, 19, of Lancaster, after a physical fight ended between Scott and another unidentified male in the Trailer Village Community on the 2900 block of Terry Lane.

5. Former Lancaster County woman guilty of killing newborn 'Baby Mary Anne,' placing body in dumpster in 2007

A former Lancaster County woman will spend at least 5-½ years in prison after admitting Tuesday that prosecutors could prove she caused the death of her newborn nearly 16 years ago if the case went to trial.

"I'll continue living with this for the rest of my life," Tara Brazzle, 46, told Lancaster County Judge Merrill Spahn, who accepted her Alford plea to third-degree murder in the death of the baby long known as “Baby Mary Anne.”

Brazzle faced one general charge of criminal homicide, which covers every grade of homicide, from the most serious — first-degree murder — to the least, involuntary manslaughter. Third-degree murder is punishable by a maximum of 40 years in prison.