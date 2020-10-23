A 17-year-old New Providence boy was charged after police connected him to several thefts from unlocked vehicles that began in September, West Lampeter Township police said.

The boy, who is charged with four counts of theft from a motor vehicle and two counts of theft by unlawful taking, is accused of stealing from four different vehicles in Willow Street on Sept. 7 before stealing a car on Oct. 9, according to police.

In September, the teen stole items out of a vehicle parked in the first block of Bittersweet Path and three vehicles parked along Thornhill Lane, police said. The thefts totaled approximately $600 and happened around 5 a.m.

All the vehicles were unlocked.

Just over a month later, the teen stole a Volkswagen Jetta from the 1700 block of Lampeter Road at about 11 p.m., police said. The car, and all of its contents, were valued at $6,500.

Police filed charges on Oct. 20 after an investigation by West Lampeter Police, Pequea Township police and state police.

The boy's name was not released.

