A New Providence man was killed in a two-vehicle accident Monday morning in southern Lancaster County, according to the Lancaster County Coroner.

Coroner Stephen Diamantoni confirmed the death to LNP | LancasterOnline but withheld the man's name as his family has not yet been notified.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Church Road and Clearview Drive, about 1.5 miles west of Robert Fulton Highway (Route 222) in East Drumore Township around 9:15 a.m. Monday, according to Lancaster County Wide Communications. The dispatch included mention of an entrapment in the vehicle.

A vehicle was turned over and in flames at one point before firefighters with Quarryville Fire Co. extinguished the blaze. Quarryville Fire Chief John Neff and a deputy have not responded to multiple calls seeking additional information as of Monday afternoon.

This story is developing. Please check back later for updates.