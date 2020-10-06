A 48-year-old New Providence man died after crashing his truck during a police chase Monday night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Emergency dispatchers were called to the area near Route 272 and Pennsy Road around 8:42 p.m., according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said the man lost control of their vehicle and went through a guardrail and down an embankment.

Diamantoni said at least one person was trapped in the vehicle. The condition of that person was not immediately clear, and it is not known how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

State police said troopers were initially called for a person "displaying a firearm and behaving abnormally" around 8:15 p.m. somewhere in Providence Township.

The man fled before troopers arrived and state police said they discovered the man had multiple outstanding warrants, according to police.

Police made contact with the man shortly after in Drumore Township at the Buck Turkey Hill before he fled again, police said.

The crash happened less than five miles away.

Officials closed Route 272 southbound at Mt. Hope School Road at the time of the crash.

