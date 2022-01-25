A New Providence man was found guilty last week of assaulting a Quarryville Borough police officer in 2020, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

On Thursday, a jury convicted Andrew Josiah Goslin, 38, of charges of aggravated assault, strangulation, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for the August 2020 incident, the DA’s office said in a news release.

Judge Dennis Reinaker increased Goslin’s bail to $200,000 after the jury returned guilty verdicts on four of the six charges he faced. He was found not guilty on charges of rioting and criminal mischief, a spokesperson for the DA’s office said.

Eric Winter, Goslin's attorney, said Tuesday that he was "disappointed" in the jury’s verdict.

“We believe Mr. Goslin did not have any choice in this situation," Winter said.

Goslin faces a maximum of 15 years of confinement, a DA's office spokesperson said. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

Goslin arrived in the 300 block of West Fourth Street with a loaded AR-15 rifle around 9 p.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 after being called there by someone who was in a group of people involved in a fight with a police officer at the time, the DA’s office said.

Police had initially been dispatched to the area after receiving a report of people appearing to run away from a vehicle that looked like it was chasing them. A fight between an officer and members of the group, which included Goslin’s wife and two sons, broke out.

Officers used a stun gun on Goslin after he refused their instructions and approached the scene.

Continuing to ignore instructions, Goslin fought two officers, placing one of them in a chokehold and injuring them both, according to the news release.

Police used a stun gun on Goslin a second time when he ran toward his vehicle, which contained the rifle.

“The defendant acted unreasonably throughout this situation, refused to listen to police commands, and escalated the situation when he ran towards the AR-15 he had in his car,” said Assistant District Attorney Cody Wade, who prosecuted the case. “Everything the officer did was reasonable and proportional response to the threat the defendant created.”

But Winter said prosecutor’s framing of the incident left out key context as to why Goslin was as the scene to begin with, arguing that his client “did not have any choice in this case.”

“He was trying to defend his wife and his children against an unlawful arrest and use of force by the police,” Winter said.

Officers wrongfully detained Goslin’s wife Kimberly Goslin and one of their sons, Winter said, placing her in a painful wristlock and pointing a stun gun at her and putting the boy in handcuffs after she refused to provide them her identification. Officers stopped her while she was picking up their two children from Bible study.

Goslin’s younger son then called him, distressed at seeing his mother and older brother being restrained and in pain.

Police had been called to the area after seeing the Goslins’ two teen boys alone in the parking lot for several minutes, Winter said.

Goslin then arrived at the scene and, concerned for his wife and son’s well-being, approached police and was shot with a stun gun in the process, Winter said.

“He kept saying ‘leave my wife and children alone,’” Winter said.

A scuffle ensued, and Goslin considered leaving the scene, “but he was not going to leave his wife and children,” Winter said.

“If you see your wife and children in danger, and if a police officer unlawfully uses a Taser against you, how much can you do to defend your family and yourself? That’s the question,” Winter said.

The jury finding Goslin not guilty of two of the charges shows they “did not agree that the officer was completely in the right,” Winter said.

Goslin began crying loudly when a video of the scene was played during the closing arguments, prompting Reinaker to tell Winter to ask him to compose himself, according to the news release.

Kimberly Goslin, 37, also of New Providence, was found guilty of disorderly conduct for the same incident.

Jan Yanello, a second woman who arrived at the scene with Goslin, who is originally of Lancaster but now lives in Alaska, was found guilty of obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

Goslin was previously convicted of bringing a pocketknife to his son’s elementary school in 2015, previous reporting shows. Goslin appealed that conviction, claiming his knife had a “lawful purpose” because he was a carpenter.

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a new trial for him on those charges in 2017 before the DA’s office dropped the charges the following day.