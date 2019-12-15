A 60-year-old New Providence man has been charged with child pornography after he downloaded and distributed nearly 100 illegal photos and videos earlier this year, according to Lancaster County detectives.
Stanley W. Henry, of the 300 block of Schoolhouse Road, was charged Nov. 26 following an investigation that started in February when a detective with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office was looking for people sharing child pornography, according to charging documents.
The detective found Henry used a file-sharing network to share 91 photos depicting child pornography and eight videos depicting child pornography between Feb. 22-25, according to an affidavit of probable cause.
During a property search on June 28, Henry admitted using the file-sharing app on his Samsung Galaxy S10 phone to view child pornography, telling a detective he did so "out of curiosity," according to the affidavit.
Henry is charged with three counts of dissemination of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communications device, all felonies. He's free on $25,000 unsecured bail, according to court documents.