A New Providence man screamed "I have COVID" and coughed "aggressively" after being arrested near his house just after midnight Monday on Scheller Road, according to state police.

Timothy Patrick Dixon, 31, was charged after 911 dispatchers called state police after a woman called in screaming for help. Dispatchers also heard a baby crying and the voice of a man threatening to shoot himself, according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Dixon had gotten into an argument with the woman about being intoxicated and left the house, according to police. He later returned more intoxicated and woke the woman up, who was laying in bed with a six-day-old baby.

Police said that when the woman went to stand up, Dixon pushed her back down and covered her mouth with his hand when she screamed. Dixon then put his other hand on her shoulder, injuring her arm and neck, police said.

The woman finally got free and while she was trying to get her children in the car, Dixon shoved her down to the ground while she was holding the infant, according to the affidavit.

Dixon was screaming in a field when police arrived, according to the affidavit. The document goes on to say that while a trooper walked him to the car, Dixon yelled that he had COVID-19 and began to cough in another person's direction.

In screenshot of a Facebook post from earlier in the day, Dixon had also wrote a long message, warning that if a "communist" comes to his house, "I will shoot you and take your scalp for my belt," police said.

The Facebook post ended with, "I would consider it an honor to cut the scalp off a commie or a Muslim. Jesus loves you I do not," according to the affidavit.

Dixon is charged with felony counts of assault of law enforcement officer, strangulation and endangering the welfare of children; misdemeanor charges of simple assault, terroristic threats, unlawful restraint and recklessly endangering another person; and one summary charge of harassment, according to online court dockets.

Dixon is currently in Lancaster County Prison on $150,000 bail.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for April 14 in front of district judge Stuart Mylin.

