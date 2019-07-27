Be better.

It’s a motto Tommy Henley, La Academia Partnership Charter School’s new principal, lives by.

And it’s something, he says, the 21-year-old institution needs to hear.

“They’re currently not receiving an equitable education, based on the data that we have,” Henley said of school’s students, the vast majority of whom are Hispanic and from low-income households. “And we need to own that. We need to name that and move on.”

Henley, a 26-year-old Chicago native with experience shaking things up at schools across the nation, joined Lancaster County’s lone brick and mortar charter school in May.

He entered a somewhat perilous situation: The school’s principal had suddenly resigned, student test scores were in the tank, and the school was in the process of redefining itself as a project-based learning school.

Henley, who’s earning $95,000 a year, wasted no time in putting his self-described passion for lifting up underserved communities into action alongside his colleagues.

Education and work experience 2015: Bachelor’s in Spanish education from Northeastern Illinois University. 2016: Master’s in Latin American literature and culture, bilingual education with a concentration in Latino advocacy studies and school leadership from Northeastern Illinois University. 2013-18: School leader and teacher at Chicago Public Schools. 2018-19: Principal, Riverbend Preparatory Academy.

But first came some tough decisions.

Nine employees who “didn’t align with the restructuring” parted with the district, Henley said. He declined to provide details about their departures. La Academia hired 12 in their place, including a school counselor and athletic director, two positions that didn’t exist previously.

With input from students and teachers, much of the curriculum has been overhauled to include project-based learning and lessons that stretch into multiple areas of study.

Henley, who traded his office for an increased presence in the classroom, said he also strives to provide biweekly instructor coaching in an attempt to eliminate student failure at its source.

“That’s not a kid issue. It’s an adult issue,” he said Friday in an interview inside what would’ve been his office. “The reason kids don’t succeed is because adults aren’t doing their job. That irritates me.”

Oftentimes, he added, society lowers expectations for Latino and black students, which leads them to lower expectations for themselves. “And if we continue that cycle of lowering expectations, then we’re going to have the reputation that we currently have.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Three goals Henley said he has for the upcoming school year are for at least 50% of students to be proficient or better on the PSSAs, 85% of students to be in school on time every day, and a teacher retention rate of at least 80%.

He also said he hopes to strengthen community partnerships and enhance La Academia’s image as a project-based learning school.

Out of nearly 100 public schools in the county, La Academia had the lowest percentage of students last year who scored proficient or advanced on the English language arts (21%), math (3%) and science (8%) PSSA.

Henley said the daily student attendance rate before he arrived was 65%, and the teacher retention rate was about 50%.

Change, Henley said, won’t happen overnight. But if all goes according to plan, he said La Academia can soon become a model project-based learning school in Pennsylvania.

Such a statement perhaps isn’t surprising coming from a self-described “intense” person who graduated high school when he was 16 years old, started teaching at 18 and expects to have a doctorate in urban education and leadership from Millersville University by 28.

“I’m relentless in my approach toward academic excellence and educational excellence, and I refuse to allow any student to fail the way that they have in the past,” Henley said. “It will not happen this year or any other year that I’m here.”