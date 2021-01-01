Imminent changes at a Manheim Township composting facility have churned up confusion and frustration among both locals and outsiders, who are now speaking out against the plan to increase fees and limit non-resident access.

The changes are scheduled to begin Saturday, Jan. 2, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be revised, according Samuel Mecum, president of the township’s board of commissioners.

In fact, Mecum expects the issues will be revisited when the board meets next month, he said Wednesday.

“That's the stuff of public deliberation, debate and discussion,” Mecum said. “I'm quite sure it’s going to come up.”

At the center of those expected discussions will be the township’s compost park at 2775 Oregon Pike, where for decades visitors have been able to dispose of yard waste — garden residues, shrubbery and tree prunings, sod, leaves and grass, he said.

To use the facility, township residents were charged 75 cents per bag or barrel of waste, Mecum said, explaining that price was a discount from the $1 per bag charged to nontownship residents.

For years, uses of the facility were purchased through a punchcard system. A card worth multiple uses would be purchased from the township office, and each bag taken to the facility would result in a punch from one of the attendants working at the compost park. Once all uses on a card were punched out, visitors would have to purchase a new one.

It’s a system that Mecum described as archaic in an age of online shopping and widespread debit card use.

Looking to a modern alternative, officials decided to have an automated gate installed — a project that was completed this summer, Mecum said.

Mecum could not immediately say how much the upgrades cost.

The new, gated system will require residents who want to use the facility to get an access card from the township office. Those cards, on which money can be loaded, will then be used to make payments at the gate, allowing access to the park, he said.

Under the new system, those payments have been set at $5 per carload, Mecum said, regardless of the number of waste-filled bags inside of a vehicle.

That means a resident with only a single bag of waste could see a price hike from 75 cents to $5.

“We’ve been getting feedback,” Mecum said of confused and frustrated residents calling the township. Similar complaints have been called into the LNP | LancasterOnline office.

Mecum said he gets it — in one- and two-bag cases, it is a drastic increase. He could not say exactly why the new fees were set at the $5 cost.

Restricting access

But fees aren’t the only change that has attracted negative attention. Township leaders also decided to make use of the facility exclusive to township residents, excluding outsiders who also traditionally frequented the compost park.

The township decided to restrict access because waste volumes at the park were sometimes increasing beyond what’s acceptable, Mecum said. In April, it was reported that the facility would close temporarily due to overuse, which was attributed to nontownship residents.

It's a move that's been especially troubling for Corey Meyer, chairman of the board of supervisors in neighboring East Lampeter Township. It’s an issue that Meyer addressed in a two-page letter and separate email to Mecum. Mecum said Wednesday he might not have seen that correspondence.

“I would like to have our respective staffs work together to come up with a solution to allow our residents to use the Compost Park without service interruption," Meyer’s email reads.

In the letter and a subsequent email, Meyer elaborated, pointing to longstanding cooperation between the municipalities, including at the compost facility.

“We would like to continue our long collaborative relationship with Manheim Township and work together to not duplicate services for our taxpayers,” Meyer said. “Just like parks, trails, and libraries, the compost park is a regional asset that benefits our residents and the environment.”

Limited communication

While historically providing a place for outsiders to offload their yard waste, Meyer said outsider use of the compost park has also contributed revenue to Manheim Township.

Now, all of that could end, Meyer said, adding that he is unsure what circumstances led to the change. The only information he’s seen about it is what’s posted on the Manheim Township website, which reads: “The park will be limited to Manheim Township residents only.”

“Although the change of who can use the compost park is on Manheim Township's website, no communication has been provided to the region,” Meyer said. “Regional neighbors are going to load yard waste, drive to the site and be turned away.”

It’s the lack of information-sharing between townships that’s truly troubled Meyer, he said.

“We would simply like communication of the change and collaboration to see if other alternatives than closing off the site to nonresidents is possible,” he said, also pointing out alternatives like a similar composting facility in West Earl Township, which permits outsiders.

Mecum guessed that, like the fee schedule, the nonresident exclusion will be revisited, too.

“We certainly don’t want to be unfriendly,” Mecum said.

However, Mecum pointed out he is only one of five decision-making Manheim Township commissioners, so there is no guarantee that the upcoming changes will be amended or revoked.

He also guessed that the issues could have been more thoroughly explored if the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t ongoing, forcing virtual meetings that have limited public comment.

The changes, Mecum said, were made as part of a comprehensive look at township services and fees, which also likely limited attention paid solely to the compost park.

“Compost park issues were not fully discussed and vetted at that time,” he said.

Manheim Township commissioners are scheduled to next meet virtually at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 11. Instructions on how to attend virtual meetings are posted to the township’s website, at www.manheimtownship.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=2931.