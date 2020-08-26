New policy on blighted properties in Lancaster could create 7 affordable homes a year

Lancaster city stands to gain about seven affordable housing units a year under a new policy that seeks to turn blighted properties into below-market-rate homes and apartments.

Under the change, developers buying condemned residences from the city’s redevelopment authority must sell the rehabilitated homes to a buyer or rent to a tenant whose income is significantly lower than the average for Lancaster County.

“In today’s housing market, affordable housing is needed, and we are hoping that having this restriction in place will assist with that goal,” said Marisol Torres, the city’s housing and economic development administrator and acting executive director to the redevelopment authority.

The change by the authority replaces its requirement that the properties it sells be owner-occupied.

Over the past 60 years, the authority has sold about 500 properties to homeowners and redevelopers, transforming them “from vacant to vibrant,” said Chris Delfs, the city's economic development director.

“Now the new policy change means that homes will go to households that need them most,” Delfs said, “and it reflects a broader commitment to creating more low- to moderate-income housing in the city.”

The policy specifically requires that the rehabilitated homes be sold to buyers whose income is at or below 80% of the Lancaster County Area Median Income.

For properties rehabilitated as rentals, the tenants must have incomes at or below 60% of area median income.

The affordability restrictions last for 15 years.

The federal government has set Lancaster County’s area median income at $79,500 for 2020. An income at 80% of the median is $63,600. An income at 60% is $47,700.

Census Bureau data for 2018, the latest available, puts Lancaster city’s median household income at $42,632.