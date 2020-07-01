Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has signed a new order that goes further in requiring masks than previous directives have, Gov. Tom Wolf announced.

"With this order, signed under Dr. Levine’s authority under the Disease Prevention and Control Act, masks must be worn whenever anyone leaves home," a news release said. "The order takes effect immediately."

#COVID19 UPDATE: In Pennsylvania, masks must now be worn whenever anyone leaves home.This is essential to stopping the recent increase in #COVID19 cases in Pennsylvania.More about this requirement: https://t.co/86fURayk6c pic.twitter.com/XuK38ALi2V — Governor Tom Wolf (@GovernorTomWolf) July 1, 2020

Among other things, the order says masks are required if "outdoors and unable to consistently maintain a distance of six feet from individuals who are not members of their household."

It also outlines exceptions, including for people under 2 years of age and for those "who cannot wear a mask due to a medical condition, including those with respiratory issues that impede breathing, mental health condition, or disability."

“This mask-wearing order is essential to stopping the recent increase in COVID-19 cases we have seen in Pennsylvania,” Gov. Wolf said. “Those hot spots can be traced to situations where Pennsylvanians were not wearing masks or practicing social distancing – two practices that must be adhered to if we want to maintain the freedoms we have in place under our reopening.”

The release says the order "will be sent to state and local officials, law enforcement and others tasked with education about the order for those not in compliance."