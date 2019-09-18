A Lancaster County state senator is taking a leading role in a third consecutive attempt to establish work requirements for some Medicaid enrollees, despite Gov. Wolf having vetoed previous bills in 2017 and 2018.
Sen. Scott Martin, R-Martic Township, is one of two senators introducing Senate Bill 847, and Ryan Aument, R-Mount Joy, is one of seven others co-sponsoring it.
As advocates of the idea generally do, Martin said he wants to cut rising costs and push able people toward employment.
And as opponents generally do, Wolf spokesman J.J. Abbott cited concerns about reducing access to coverage and the cost and burden of enforcing the requirements.
Last spring, Arkansas became the first state to implement a work requirement. This spring, a federal judge struck down the requirement even as the Trump administration approved similar plans for other states.
Erin James, spokeswoman for the state department of human services — which oversees the program — said the biggest drivers of spending are the cost of long-term care for aging Pennsylvanians and people with disabilities, not the people who would be affected by a work requirement.
What’s proposed
In emailed comments, Martin said other Pennsylvania assistance programs — Temporary Assistance for Needy Families and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as TANF and SNAP — have work requirements.
The bill’s memo says more than 495,000 non-disabled adults ages 19 to 64 reported $0 in earned income as of March 2018, according to the department.
An October 2018 report from The University of Pennsylvania’s Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics estimates that only 11% of Pennsylvania adults age 21 to 64 on Medicaid are not working, would not be exempt from work requirements and stay on Medicaid for more than one year.
The proposal would require work, job-seeking, job-training or volunteering.
It would exclude those who are under age 18 or over age 65; disabled; pregnant; receiving mental health or addiction treatment; or the primary caregiver for someone under age 6, permanently disabled or receiving hospice care.