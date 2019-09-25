Big rooms, shower and laundry facilities and sofa beds are just some of the ways Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital’s new pediatric center will help parents stay with young patients.
The $7.5 million Seraph-McSparren Pediatric Inpatient Center opening today also has a Ronald McDonald Hospitality Kiosk offering free snacks, health aids and small activities.
And the walls have colorful, interactive features for children to touch, turn and watch.
Jan Bergen, LG Health’s president and CEO, said the center “will help provide a comforting space for children and their families as they go through a difficult time.”
Michelle Schori, executive director of the system’s pediatric service line, said costs to families will not increase as the $9.5 million capital campaign covered the unit’s cost plus $2 million for the Child Life program offered at no cost to families.
The old unit had 20 beds in small rooms, some of them doubles.
The new unit has 17 private rooms roughly twice the size of the old ones, and occupies all 20,000 square feet of the fourth floor of the hospital’s Frederick Building along Lime Street.
Lancaster General has a pediatric partnership with Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia — aka CHOP – which provides hospitalists for the center.
Dr. Frances Gross, the system’s chair of pediatrics, said the growing CHOP partnership means pediatric procedures like endoscopies and colonoscopies can be done here instead of in Philadelphia.
And, she said, as more CHOP specialists offer outpatient services in Lancaster, the system hopes to be increase local inpatient care of children, especially those with diabetes or neurological or digestive disorders.
Michelle Arnts, one of three Child Life specialists hired since the program began about a year ago, said they work to help children cope with the stress and uncertainty of being hospitalized.
For instance, she said, toddlers fear separation, so the specialists work to keep parents by their side as much as possible.