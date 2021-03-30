Finding a parking spot at the Lancaster Amtrak station may be a little easier come Wednesday, when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and South-Central Transit Authority will open the Christian Street Parking Lot for departing train users.

The lot, which is located on the corner of Christian Street and McGovern Avenue across from the Amtrak station, has 53 spaces, including two handicapped-accessible parking spaces, available for monthly parking only.

“This project is an important first step in expanding parking at the Lancaster Train Station,” PennDOT deputy secretary of multimodal transportation Jennie Granger said in a press release. “It will maximize parking, provide lighting and sidewalk improvements, as well as create improved ADA accessibility easing travel congestion overall.”

The lot’s monthly rate for one parking space will be $100. Customers will receive a $50 rate for the first month when they sign a monthly lease.

The $530,000 lot is owned and was constructed by PennDOT but will be managed by the South-Central Transit Authority, which oversees Red Rose Transit Authority as well as the Berks Area Regional Transportation Authority in Berks County.