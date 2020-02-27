More than 20,000 Pennsylvania voters applied in the first two weeks of a new online registration system to vote by mail in the 2020 election, Governor Tom Wolf’s office said.

Voters can apply online for an absentee or mail-in ballot for the first time this year, as part of Act 77 of 2019, a law that provided the most significant changes to Pennsylvania’s election law in more than 80 years.

Voters previously had to request an absentee ballot by mail, then send the ballot back to their county elections office by the Friday preceding Election Day that year.

Now, voters can digitally request their ballot and submit them until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

MAILING IT IN What’s the difference between absentee ballots and mail-in ballots? ABSENTEE BALLOTS: Pennsylvania allows voters who are ill, disabled or out of town on Election Day to vote by mail using an absentee ballot. For example, registered voters who are away at college, traveling for work or vacation, or on active duty in the military are able to vote this way. MAIL-IN BALLOTS: Pennsylvania now allows those who prefer to vote by mail but do not qualify for absentee ballots to cast ballots by mail. HOW DO I VOTE BY ABSENTEE OR MAIL-IN BALLOT? Apply at votespa.com or download, print and mail the application to the Lancaster County elections office, P.O. Box 2139, Lancaster, PA 17608. You can also apply in person at 150 N. Queen St., Suite 117, in Lancaster. The deadline to apply for a mail ballot in the primary is April 21. The ballot must be received by the county by 8 p.m. on April 28. SOURCES: Pennsylvania Department of State, Lancaster County Board of Elections

Because there are constitutionally-required conditions to request an absentee ballot, the new law allows voters who will be in their municipality but unavailable to go to their polling location on the day of the election to apply instead for “no excuses” mail-in ballot.

Pennsylvania joined 31 other states and Washington, D.C. with this type of “no excuses” voting, Wolf’s office said in an October 2019 news release.

The elections overhaul was intended to increase voter access and participation, and was praised by good government and civil rights organizations.

But rolling out the changes has been challenging for county elections officials, who worry a new process during a historic presidential election could lead to problems counting votes and thus lead to a loss of voter confidence.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

During an LNP|LancasterOnline editorial board interview Thursday with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, the agency official heard a question from John Streeter, the judge of elections at the Locust precinct in West Lampeter Township. Streeter said he was concerned about a substantial increase in provisional ballots on Election Day from people who failed to turn in their absentee or mail-in ballots, which he worries could delay voting at a precinct in already what is expected to be an election with record-breaking turnout.

Boockvar said her department is trying to educate all voters that once they start the mail-in or absentee ballot process, they should finish it by mailing or delivering it to their polling location the day of the election.

“The last thing we want is there to be an increase in provisional ballot use,” Boockvar said.

Boockvar added provisional ballots are a “fail-safe” to ensure each voter can cast their vote in an election.

In the 2016 presidential general election, 11,035 people voted by absentee ballot in Lancaster County, about 4.5% of the county’s eligible voters, according to data provided by the county Board of Elections. This is significantly more than the 1,200 people who cast provisional ballots that same year.

Randall Wenger, the chief clerk for the Lancaster County Board of Elections, said state election officials have advised local counterparts to expect about 20% of the electorate to vote by mail-in, plus the additional 5% who traditionally vote by absentee ballot. This breaks down to about 70,000 additional voters who will cast their ballot by mail-in ballot and another 15,000 by absentee ballot.

Wenger said although he is not too concerned about an increased number of provisional ballots, there will be more of these supplies provided to each polling location.

“Our goal is to prepare for contingencies, to prepare for the unknown,” he said.

The General Assembly and the governor's office are working on legislation to "clean up" parts of the election bill that are particularly worrisome for county officials, more specifically to address concerns about opening mail-in and absentee ballots ahead of the 8 p.m. deadline, House Majority Leader Bryan Cutler said Monday at the Pennsylvania Press Club.