Nearly half of the Pennsylvania voters surveyed in a new Franklin & Marshall College poll say they “strongly support” the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump’s behavior, reflecting the state's partisan divide almost precisely.

The survey of 482 voters, made public today, found that 47% are fully behind the probe of the Republican president and another 10% "somewhat support" it. Democrats make up 48% of all registered voters in the state and made up 47% of the poll respondents.

More: Read the poll

The findings clearly illustrate the highly partisan nature of both the investigation and politics in general, said G. Terry Madonna, the director of F&M’s Center for Politics and Public Affairs.

“The polarization is much more extreme right now,” Madonna said, noting that the impeachment inquiry into Trump is being received differently than the country’s inquiry into former President Bill Clinton in 1998. “We are a deeply divided nation, far more than we were back in 1998,” Madonna added.

Support for the inquiry is lowest in central Pennsylvania, a 29-county region that includes Lancaster and many other Republican counties, and the southwest part of the state, home to many conservative Democrats. Fewer than half of the poll respondents say they support the inquiry. Trump has also begun running television ads here attacking the inquiry.

Asking folks in the Denver area — a heavy Republican section of Lancaster County — what they think of the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump. Here’s what they had to say... — Alex Geli (@alexgeli) October 30, 2019

Support for the inquiry is strongest in Philadelphia, where 86% of poll respondents said they backed the impeachment inquiry, the southeastern Pennsylvania suburbs and Allegheny County, which includes the city of Pittsburgh.

Statewide, the poll found 37% of respondents strongly oppose the impeachment inquiry and 5% somewhat oppose it. Republicans make up 38% of all registered voters in the state and made up 39% of the poll respondents.

Michael Soslow, a Lititz resident and registered Republican who participated in the poll, said he is not sure there would be such urgency to impeach another president under the same circumstances.

“I’m not necessarily happy for where things are at, but I’m not sure it warrants an impeachment,” Soslow said.

Lynne Hellmann, an East Hempfield Township resident and registered Republican, also participated in the poll. She said she supports an inquiry into Trump, but only if it’s done according to appropriate rules and “out in the open and transparent.”

Hellmann voted for Trump in 2016 and said she continues “to support the direction he’s going in.”

“But I don’t agree with anyone being above the law,” she added, saying her opinion on the president changes “day to day.”