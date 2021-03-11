Voters see COVID-19 as the most important problem facing Pennsylvania, a new poll shows, but they differ by party on the importance of vaccinations.

The new poll, from Franklin and Marshall College, shows 31% of voters surveyed believe the pandemic is the state’s top issue, and about three in 10 have received a vaccine so far.

But more Democrats (40%) than Republicans (26%) have received a vaccine and more Democrats (74%) than Republicans (36%) who have not been vaccinated say they will “definitely” get the vaccine.

The results are based on the responses of 588 registered Pennsylvania voters, including 269 Democrats, 236 Republicans, and 83 independents.

Interviews were conducted March 1-7 at F&M’s Center for Opinion Research and the sample error for the survey was plus or minus 5.5 percentage points.