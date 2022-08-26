Domestic life has returned to the striking Chateuesque-style Main Street house in Adamstown that for more than 40 years was the family home of Ed and Carol Stoudt.

The 65 W. Main St. property with its large wraparound porch and distinctive teal and lime green trim was the last borough-owned property for the Stoudts, who over the course of a nearly 60-year career established and operated a restaurant, brewery and antiques mall in Adamstown.

The couple, who moved to Vermont in June 2021 to be near one of their daughters, also began Stoudtburg Village, a development on the western end of town modeled after a 16th century German village.

Now, the Stoudts’ old house in the center of town is the new home for a family of five and a soon-to-be launched bed-and-breakfast, VAAST, a name that is an acronym of the house’s new permanent residents, Victoria, Allen, Amanda, Sadie and Thomas.

“We really want to set our roots here,” said Thomas Kunish, who, along with his wife, Amanda McDonald, bought the property where they now live with their three children who range in age from 7 to 12. “We wanted to find a house that our family could grow in.”

A former Marine, Kunish, 42, is a procurement analyst for Naval Supply Systems who is currently attending the United States Army War College in Carlisle. The family had previously lived along Conodoguinet Creek outside Mechanicsburg.

“This is his dream house. Because you always wanted a pool,” 7-year-old Allen said to an LNP | LancasterOnline reporter and his dad during a tour this week of the house.

Kunish will commute to Carlisle, and McDonald, 31, will operate the bed-and-breakfast that includes four rooms on the house’s third floor, each with their own bathroom. The two larger rooms with two beds will rent for $89 a night and the two rooms with one bed will cost $79. The bed-and-breakfast will launch Sept. 1.

The second floor, which has five bedrooms, will be the family’s, and the first floor, except for the kitchen, will be open to guests who will also have access to a basement game room that opens in the back to the pool.

Kunish, who didn’t previously know of the Stoudts or their namesake beer, says he has come to appreciate the couple through their workmanship, which is apparent throughout the home. He said they plan to maintain the distinctiveness of the house, which includes elaborate chandeliers, extensive use of wallpaper and an art deco bathroom with a pink vanity.

A “Stoudt” emblem will remain on the driveway gate as will the large “S” on the cobblestone driveway, which has been appropriated by Sadie.

“When we walked into this house, I knew it was the house I wanted my family to be raised in,” Kunish said. “You just see the love and the care that he took, with everything that he did.”

The property

Built in 1912, the property was designed by a Philadelphia architect for Samuel Stork, founder of the former Hope Hosiery Mills, which had factories in Adamstown and Reamstown.

Ed Stoudt bought the duplex property in 1973 and then along with his wife, Carol, eventually oversaw extensive renovations. The work included turning the duplex into one home by removing the dividing wall, a project that joined the previously separated staircases to create a grand, central staircase.

The Stoudts also restored the interior woodwork by stripping old paint and varnish. The property features a saltwater pool, solarium and a cobblestone driveway leading to a three-car garage.

The original houses had kitchens in the lower-level basement with dumbwaiters leading upstairs. The Stoudts brought the kitchen upstairs and renovated the space three times. The two sides of the current house are mirror images of each other.

After more than 30 years as pioneering beermaking who remained loyal to traditional German styles, Carol Stoudt announced her retirement in February 2020 when Stoudts Brewing began looking for a buyer. The brewery equipment was eventually sold at a July 2020 auction and removed from the facility in August 2020. The Stoudts still own their beer brand but recently licensed it to Philadelphia-based Evil Genius Beer Company to begin producing and distributing some styles, beginning with Stoudts Oktoberfest which is now available at some bars.

Stoudts Black Angus Restaurant closed in March 2020 at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, and never reopened.

The Stoudts’ complex on the western edge of town was sold in May 2021 and now operates as Ironspire Complex, which includes an antiques mall, retail space and event space as well as a Sunday beer garden operated by Columbia Kettle Works.

The Stoudts listed their 8,000-square-foot, nine-bedroom house in April 2021 for $829,000. It was sold earlier this month for $620,000.

“It’s a beautiful home, unique in many ways, both inside and out,” said Marilyn Berger, a Realtor with KW Elite, who represented the buyer and the seller in the transaction.

Berger said the property was under agreement twice before, including once at $725,000. A borough requirement that the owners of a bed-and-breakfast live on the property was something of a disincentive.

Small-town home

For its new owners, living at an active bed-and-breakfast was part of the appeal since Kunish said he wants his children to be exposed to people who come from different walks of life, something he says he came to appreciate from living in a small town in Japan with the military.

“I’m excited to come home from the war college and have guests sitting here,” he said.

McDonald previously oversaw a separated Airbnb apartment in their last home and will be in charge of the new bed-and-breakfast. She is also making plans for a Halloween setup on the large, wraparound porch, saying it gives plenty of space to set up a display that includes a 6-foot-tall werewolf and a jack-in-the-box clown.

“The whole porch is going to be Halloween-ed up,” she said.

In their first couple weeks as an Adamstown resident, Kunish said the family has already experienced some small-town charm. On his second day at Adamstown Elementary School, for example, Allen asked if he could walk by himself the several blocks to school, since he noticed none of the other kids were walking with their parents.

Having previously lived in an area near Mechanicsburg where kids never walked without adults, Kunish said he gladly agreed to allow his son to make his own way to school.

“Yes, you can,” Kunish said. “You’re in a town where you have a community that you trust.”

Adamstown record setters Ed and Carol Stoudt’s Adamstown home was put up for sale in April 2021 at an asking price of $829,000 that would have made it the most expensive residence ever sold in Adamstown, based on county property records. Even after the price dropped more than $200,000 and the 8,000-square-foot house on a half-acre lot was sold Aug. 4 for $620,000, it was still the most expensive residence ever sold in Adamstown. But that distinction was short-lived. On Aug. 12 an Adamstown Borough residence at 280 Pleasant Drive sold for $700,000. The property, which partially extends into Brecknock Township, is a 1,700-square-foot ranch house that sits on 15.7 acres. It was purchased by Cody and Jennica Martin, who bought it from Kenton and Karen Martin.