For nearly 40 years, Zap & Co. was known for offering a quirky trove of pop culture memorabilia, mid-century modern artifacts, and period clothing from a small Lancaster city shop in the 300 block of North Queen Street.

But over the last decade, Zap & Co’s spot was in danger of becoming known as something else: a permanent eyesore.

Destroyed in a January 2011 fire that severely injured its owner, Steven Murray, the Zap & Co. store at 315 N. Queen St. sat for months as a burned-out shell, and then for years as a vacant lot. Today, an 8-foot-tall, black-painted wooden fence sits on the sidewalk in front of the property, filling the opening between the adjacent properties and blocking access to an open pit that used to be the shop’s basement. The sloping roofline of the former Zap and Co. can be seen in outline on a wall of the red brick building next door.

A reader recently contacted Lancaster Watchdog to ask about the long-vacant property, wondering if there are any plans to redevelop it. In working to address that question, Watchdog has learned that there has been significant movement toward bringing the property back life.

Murray, who suffered severe burns in the fire and spent years recovering, was still mulling some redevelopment plans just before his death on March 3, 2019, from a brain aneurysm. He was 68 years old. One of the last things he was considering was a sort of artists’ colony he wanted to call Zap City.

Around that same time, Lancaster city officials were also considering what should be done with the property.

“The building was demolished, and the area is now found to be an attractive nuisance. There is unsecured fencing, exposed electrical outlets, litter, an 8–10-foot pit drop, and more. The City provides regular maintenance to the grounds,” read the minutes of the city’s Property Reinvestment Board’s meeting on Dec. 13, 2018, when the property was first discussed.

In January 2019, a notice of blight was issued by the property reinvestment board, which actively monitors condemned properties that haven’t been repaired. A notice of blight is the first step in a chain of increasing oversight that can lead to a property being acquired by eminent domain, and then resold by the Redevelopment Authority of the City of Lancaster. But Murray’s death short-circuited that process, and Murray’s heirs sold the lot in January 2020 for $55,000 to the Drogaris Companies.

“I own the building next door, so it seemed like an obvious thing to do,” said Ed Drogaris, president and CEO of the Drogaris Companies, the developer which owns 317 N. Queen St.

Drogaris said redevelopment plans for 315 N. Queen St. have been delayed by the pandemic, but he hopes to be able to unveil a plan by the summer. He said it has proven tricky to find something that will work for the long, narrow lot since it will be difficult to meet existing codes for setbacks and stormwater, among other things.

The 0.12-acre lot is between Black Bear Leather & Home and offices for LancLiving Realty. It is currently assessed at $45,900 and measures 22 feet wide and 248 feet long, extending back to North Christian Street.

“We’d like to do something great for the street. What was existing, and the way it was existing, is actually not permitted now according to the codes,” Drogaris said. “The codes are going to determine what we can and can’t do.”

Former Lancaster city Mayor Rick Gray, who considered Murray a close friend, said he often tried to convince Murray to sell the property and let someone else oversee its redevelopment.

“I tried to encourage him as much as possible to let it go,” said Gray, who spoke at Murray’s memorial service. “As of the time of his death, I wasn’t able to convince him. Frankly, what happened to him was so tragic.”

Gray, who left office in January 2018, told Lancaster Watchdog he hadn’t known that Drogaris had bought the former Zap & Co. spot.

“He certainly has a track record of getting things done,” Gray said of Drogaris. “I’m sure he can come up with something.”