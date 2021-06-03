A new owner of the formerly-named Conestoga View nursing home in Lancaster pleaded no contest to three counts of reckless of endangerment of residents at a Delaware County nursing home, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office has announced.

Chaim “Charlie” Steg of Lakewood, New Jersey will be sentenced to six to 23 months of house arrest followed by three years of probation. Under his probation conditions, Steg “cannot staff, manage, own, or operate the nursing, clinical, or medical services of any skilled nursing facility for five years,” according to the attorney general’s office.

His plea stems from a 2017 investigation conducted by the state attorney general’s office and the Darby Borough Police. It found that three residents at the St. Francis Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Darby died from preventable pressure wounds, sepsis, dehydration and bowel obstructions as a result of Steg’s failure to address inadequate staffing levels, according to a March criminal complaint from investigators.

According to the Pennsylvania court system’s website, a no-contest plea means a defendant accepts punishment without admitting guilt.

The ownership entities of St. Francis, including an LLC that paid Steg’s salary, also agreed to a more-than $1 million settlement with the attorney general’s office.

Steg will also have to pay $15,000 in restitution to victims’ families.

The announcement comes just a month after a New Jersey company registered under Steg’s name purchased the 446-bed Lancaster Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, formerly Conestoga View, from Complete Healthcare Resources-Eastern for $29.8 million.

Steg has also been an owner of Newport Meadows, formerly called Harrison Senior Living of Christiana, since January 2020, according to data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

A spokesperson for Steg’s company, Imperial Healthcare Group, said she would produce a written statement on the matter, but did not immediately provide one Thursday morning.

Both LNRC’s executive director Howard Hay and Joseph Bewley, nursing home administrator at Newport Meadows, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Data from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services does not list Steg as an owner of St. Francis, but he is included by name in the ownership lists of 12 other Pennsylvania nursing homes, all purchased within the last three years, according to CMS.

The federal agency’s star-rating system aggregates nursing home inspection reports and other measures to give consumers a sense of a facility’s quality.

A review of the CMS data by LNP|LancasterOnline found that under Steg’s ownership, five of those 12 nursing homes fell from a three- or two-star ratings to a one-star rating. Six of Steg’s facilities saw no change in their star rating and one, Rose View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Williamsport, improved from one star to two stars after he took an ownership stake.

As of April, CMS rates Newport Meadows a two-star facility. LNRC has one star.

This story will be updated.