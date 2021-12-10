Eric Sauder is well aware of the way most people view climate change -- a term long used to discuss the largely human-driven shift in weather patterns on a worldwide scale, he said.

To many, it’s a term that likely also implies worldwide solutions -- global efforts led by political leaders to reverse a trend toward warmer temperatures, drought and more severe storms.

But Sauder, a Lancaster County native, has turned his focus more locally, promoting work that can be done to reduce and capture emissions in his home region.

It’s work that he hopes homeowners, farmers, businesses and governments will take on through his new nonprofit RegenAll, which aims to be a resource to help local residents, businesses and groups understand their contributions to climate change and plan out solutions.

“Really, we see that Lancaster could be an important national example,” said Sauder, RegenAll’s founder and executive director.

Solutions, Sauder said, could include the construction of renewable energy sources like solar panels, more environmentally friendly planting on farmland and cost-saving energy efficiency plans for businesses. That's in addition to numerous other examples.

But in each case, those solutions would be applied only after a comprehensive planning process led by RegenAll officials, who Sauder said will work with clients who feel an altruistic calling to reduce their climate impacts, as well as those who have a regulatory need to do so.

“It’s not just meant for people that are already bought in,” he said, explaining he plans to work with people who have “vastly different views on climate change.”

Introduction event Sunday

Sauder spoke about his nonprofit’s mission earlier this month, shortly after it was announced that he’ll host a 6 p.m. Sunday event at Tellus360.

The event, he said, will serve as something like an introduction for RegenAll, which was incorporated early this year. Plans for the nonprofit have been in the works for years longer, said Sauder, who also works to support environmentally friendly regenerative farming practices as an employee at TeamAg Inc.

In Lancaster County, more than 60% of all land is devoted to agriculture, and many farming activities, including manure-related methane emissions, vehicle use and energy consumption, have been linked to climate change.

About 11% of Lancaster County’s emissions stem from food and farming, according to Franklin Egan, RegenAll’s chief climate strategist, who also posed a fix.

“With regenerative farming solutions that store carbon in the soil, farmers could help us cut and offset current emissions by 30%,” Egan said in a news release.

But as much as it’s known as a rural community, Sauder said the county’s urban Lancaster city and growing suburban areas can’t be overlooked -- each coming with its own traffic, energy use and other factors that contribute to climate change.

A model for the nation?

That diverse makeup, Sauder said, makes Lancaster County a fitting model for the nation, as a whole, and that’s why he chose to site RegenAll locally. Sauder said work could be expanded to other areas if there is local success.

Now, the biggest question is, “What do we do here?” Sauder said.

That’s where RegenAll comes in, he said, explaining the nonprofit has been set up basically as a consulting service that will work with clients -- homeowners, businesses, farmers and governments -- to study and identify their impacts on climate changes before creating plans to reduce or eliminate those contributions. Then, he said, those plans would be implemented.

On the RegenAll website, officials make clear that solutions are not “one-size-fits-all” and must be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.

Tailoring plans to specific locations, Sauder said, could help people think about climate change as a more manageable problem, versus an overwhelming global threat.

“How do solutions really get going at the scale that our community … works at?” Sauder said.

Seeking funds and supporters

Initially, RegenAll is expected to rely on outside funders to get off the ground, Sauder said, noting that a small amount has already been received, though not disclosing specific figures.

“It’s been a lot of volunteers that have really built the case for this so far,” he said.

Eventually, the operation likely will rely on fees from consulting work, Sauder said.

“We haven’t started fee-for service-work, yet” he said.

Already, Sauder’s vision has community support, including from Jess King, chief of staff for Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace. King sits on RegenAll’s board of directors.

“I believe that climate change is … probably the biggest issue that we are facing. And far too little is being done about it," King said, during a Monday phone call.

And King said she believes local “people can see impacts of climate change.”

A few months ago, officials at the state Department of Environmental Protection published a Climate Impacts Assessment that notes the state is already experiencing the effects.

“From severe heat waves to significant flooding, climate change influences weather events that have economic, health, and other impacts across the commonwealth,” it reads, before warning that “Pennsylvania is expected to get warmer and wetter” in the years to come.

Like Sauder, King also said she sees a benefit in being able to work within the county’s diverse communities to identify key opportunities for improvements -- not just ones that rely on political action or lawmaker support to achieve.

“We so desperately need things that feel like meaningful solutions,” said King, who celebrated Sauder’s planned approach.

“I hear a lot of ideas,” she said. “This is one idea that has captured my imagination more than anything.”

Event participants

It’s an idea that Sauder said he plans to make stronger through partnerships with other regional leaders in conservation. In fact, many of them have been invited to speak at Sunday’s three-hour event.

Among more than a dozen scheduled speakers is Allyson Gibson, director of strategic partnerships and programs at Lancaster Clean Water Partners, which is working to clean up the county’s impaired waterways. It’s an effort that can be made more difficult by changing climate-related weather patterns that lead to more frequent heavy downpours that send pollution-laden stormwater runoff into local streams.

Gibson applauded RegenAll’s plans to alleviate those issues.

“I think with the community-based work, it can only get stronger,” she said, adding that she is not formally partnered with RegenAll but remains a supporter.

Phil Wenger, another scheduled speaker, said much the same. Wenger is president of the Lancaster Conservancy, an organization that preserves land by taking ownership of wild spaces to ensure that they will not be developed.

Wenger said he and other conservancy leaders are “watching and listening” as RegenAll officials launch their nonprofit, though he too stressed there is no formal relationship between the two.

“We, here, at the Lancaster conservancy are fascinated with the concepts and want to support them,” Wenger said. “You can act locally and have a huge impact.”

Those interested in the Sunday event can register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tedxregenall-tickets-197207963327.