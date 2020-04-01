Christian Carlisle is among those who suddenly found themselves out of work in March as businesses were forced to shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since he lost his job at Brubaker Kitchens on Manheim Pike, the 29-year-old Lancaster city resident has applied for unemployment as he tries to find odd jobs to support his family, which includes his girlfriend, Amber, and their 2-month old baby Juliette.

Carlisle has been trying not to get too worried about the situation, but today is the first day of a new month, which means he owes $895 in rent that he knows he can’t afford.

“We can pay the whole rent, but then we wouldn’t be able to go grocery shopping, or pay our other bills,” said Carlisle, who lives in a house on Mary Street.

Income in jeopardy

Across Lancaster County today, many unemployed residential tenants are being squeezed to come up with monthly rental payments after weeks. At the same time, landlords and property owners face their own reckoning since their monthly rental income could be in jeopardy.

“For most landlords, we have significant obligations on these properties,” says Josh Gibbel, who owns 60 rental units in Lancaster city. “We literally can’t afford to just say (to tenants), ‘You don't have to worry about your rent this month,’ and then continue to pay our mortgages. It has to give somewhere.”

Some landlords have been reaching out to tenants before they get behind in the rent, offering discounts and deferments, while also agreeing to waive late fees to induce tenants to pay.

Gibbel said he is offering a $100 rent discount to any tenant who reaches out to him to discuss a payment plan.

Offers to help

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court ordered a halt on evictions earlier this month when it announced that all state courts were closed to the public for non-essential functions. The order ends Friday.

“No owners want to evict anyway. It’s expensive and not helpful to anyone involved,” said Gerald Stoltzfoos, an owner of Trademark Property Management, which oversees approximately 300 rental units in Lancaster County.

Nearly two weeks ago, Jaylan Martin sent a letter to his roughly two dozen tenants in which he encouraged them to get in touch if they were in trouble so he could work out a plan.

One tenant that responded was Carlisle, who said he is grateful for an understanding landlord.

“I have not been behind on my bills the last year and a half, and I don’t want to start now,” he said.