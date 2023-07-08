Anyone driving by Millersville Borough might notice a white dome-shaped addition to the top of its water tower — a radar system installed last week for Millersville University.

The new technology will help university students and meteorologists at the school’s Weather Information Center paint a clearer picture of weather systems moving through the area, and it comes at no cost to MU.

“The stars aligned all of a sudden, and we were being offered the opportunity to add the technology to our campus free of charge,” said Marc Harris, dean of the university’s College of Science and Technology.

Also free is the system’s ongoing maintenance, which will be handled by Louisville, Kentucky-based Climavision, a private company building a national radar network. While the university has access to the radar data, other groups and businesses, such as power systems and commercial agriculture, will have to pay for the data.

Climavision installed the system and has leased space on the water tower for the next 20 years. The new equipment, worth about $1.5 million, provides high-resolution images of what’s happening near the ground, said Kyle Elliott, director of the university’s Weather Information Center.

The dome on the tower, called a radome, is a waterproof enclosure that protects the radar equipment inside. The radar unit sends out a pair of signals that pick up targets, such as storm clouds, and relay that information back to the unit.

Lancaster County sits in a radar dark zone. The three closest radar systems are in State College; Mount Holly, New Jersey; and Sterling, Virginia, Elliott said.

“We are right at the edge of each one of those radars,” he said. “How radar works is it shoots out a beam that does not go out flat at a zero degree angle; instead, it’s angled up a little bit. So when the beam hits us, by the time it gets here from all those three different radars, it’s tens of thousands of feet up in the sky.”

That creates problems in the wintertime, for example, when the atmosphere is thinner and shallower and beams traveling at an upward angle from those radar systems miss the storms. The university’s system will help identify weather that happens at lower elevations, such as flash flooding, sleet, ice and tornadoes.

“It’s really going to help here with snow squall forecasting, in particular, and thunderstorms because oftentimes in a severe thunderstorm there’s rotation in the midlevels of the atmosphere,” Elliott said.

That information will help with tornado warnings and emergency preparedness for storms, but all official weather warnings and notices will continue to come from the National Weather Service.

Residents do not have to worry about any radar or cellular interference from the equipment. According to a flyer from the company, radar operates at a high frequency that does not affect radio or communications equipment, including 5G and Wi-Fi. Moreover, the radar system operates on low power and does not point toward population centers.

In addition to improving weather forecasts and the university’s ability to teach radar technology in the classroom, Harris said he is excited for research opportunities with the radar, including conducting case studies on specific weather occurrences and studying weather patterns over time.

Millersville had 104 meteorology students as of last fall, according to a spokesperson for the university. The program has four professors and two staff members, Elliott and David Fitzgerald, the systems administrator. The Weather Information Center provides forecasts for the lower Susquehanna Valley through the Campus Weather Service, Elliott said.

The radar system takes about a month to calibrate, and the university expects to start receiving data by mid-August — in time for the start of the fall semester.

The Weather Information Center website, millersville.edu/weathercenter, displays real-time and historical climatology data. During the academic year, Millersville student meteorologists issue short-term video forecasts a few times a week, covering expected weather conditions up to three days in advance.

The weather center issues real-time weather updates on Twitter at @MUweather.