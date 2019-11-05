Two local attorneys were elected to six-year terms as magisterial district judges Tuesday night.
In the district that serves Elizabethtown as well as Conoy, West Donegal and Mount Joy townships, Republican attorney Randall Miller defeated Democratic lawyer Dan Stephenson. The seat was previously held by Jayne Duncan.
In the district covering the northeast portion of Lancaster city, Democrat Andrew LeFever, an assistant district attorney, defeated Republican lawyer John Kenneff. The seat was previously held by Janice Jimenez.
Magisterial district judges handle traffic cases, minor criminal matters and civil cases involving monetary claims up to $12,000. Only two magisterial district judge races were contested in Lancaster County.
MDJ DISTRICT 02-3-09
Randall Miller (R): 4,114
Dan Stephenson (D): 2,376
MDJ DISTRICT 02-2-04
Andrew LeFever (D): 1,354
John Kenneff (R): 714