Local bicycle riders have probably noticed a new addition to Lemon Street in Lancaster city: a protected bike lane. It’s the product of a yearlong makeover of the city street.

New bike lanes are a positive for most riders, but one city resident says the Lemon Street lane needs more work if it’s going to make bikers feel safe.

Kerri Johanning, of the 800 block of Buchanan Avenue, said the new bike lane poses visibility issues. Drivers cannot easily see bikers riding alongside them, she said, because a line of cars blocks their line of sight.

The Lemon Street lane mirrors the bright green bike lane on Walnut Street, created in 2019, where the bike lane is sandwiched between the curb and a lane of parked cars. Vehicles ride next to the parked cars instead of bikers.

Johanning said she nearly got into two accidents with turning vehicles this summer on both Lemon and Walnut streets when she tried to ride across the street because drivers couldn’t see her. She stopped so quickly, she said, that she flew over the handlebars and later needed hip surgery.

“Needless to say, I will not be walking again for at least two months, all because I was out exercising and enjoying our new ‘safe’ bike lanes so I could ride easily in the city,” Johanning said. “Surgeries like this cost a lot of money and time lost from work.”

“While I appreciate the intention of these new bike lanes, there is still work to be done.”

Cindy McCormick, Lancaster deputy director of engineering, said the Lemon Street project will get finishing touches in the near future. Soon, it will look identical to the Walnut Street lane with additional yield signs and a stripe of green paint to increase visibility. McCormick said the city cannot add too many signs, though, because they might block drivers and clutter the road.

The city holds education events to teach residents, both drivers and bikers, about the various types of bike lanes that are being created, McCormick said. There are no plans to make another lane in the city like those on Lemon and Walnut streets, though the city plans to create a “separated pathway” on South Duke Street, such as a grassy median, that would physically separate bikes from drivers.

Protected bike lanes are meant to encourage people who have concerns about bicycle safety to ride bikes more often, McCormick said. She noted drivers should remain alert for different vehicles riding alongside them, but bikers need to be aware of their surroundings, too.

“People on bicycles need to exercise caution as well,” she said.

