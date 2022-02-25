Amer Al Fayadh struggled to find housing and a job when he resettled in the United States from Iraq with his parents and four siblings in 2010.

Even though he could speak English and despite his professional work experience, Al Fayadh said he was told his college degree in production engineering was worth nothing and he was better off looking for jobs in another field.

“Imagine if I didn’t speak English,” said Al Fayadh, 40, who lives in Columbia with his wife and four children. “When there is a language barrier, you can’t access resources, and it is very difficult to fit into a new country. I’ve met a lot of immigrants who are dealing with a similar situation. A lot of them can’t reclaim their careers or get help when they come to the U.S. because of the language.”

Al Fayadh contacted the United Way of Lancaster County in 2021 about creating a program that offers language services to non-English speakers. In January, the nonprofit agency partnered with Al Fayadh’s company Communication Essentials to launch the Lancaster Language Justice Initiative with the goal of supporting local efforts to advance language access and equity.

“This was Amer’s idea, and UWLC partnered because for us this is an equity issue,” said Aiza Ashraf, the local United Way’s director of equity. “Our vision is to create an equitable Lancaster County where every individual has an opportunity to succeed, because that’s the only way an entire community will thrive and prosper.”

A certified Arabic interpreter and a licensed trainer of interpreters, Al Fayadh founded his company in 2020. Based in Lancaster Township, the company offers translation and interpretation services through a team of contractors who provide services in more than 150 languages.

“We are committed to provide this service to the community, and we want to be a resource to the community,” Al Fayadh said of his business.

Lancaster Language Justice Initiative

According to the Lancaster Language Justice Initiative program’s website, “language justice refers to everyone’s right to communicate in the language they feel most comfortable.”

“Communication can be fraught with challenges and misunderstandings,” Ashraf said. “These issues are intensified when individuals are not able to use their preferred language. Identifying resources, understanding options, filling out forms, and navigating systems can be complicated even more for someone who speaks another language.”

The local United Way and Communication Essentials recently announced it was awarding five grants through the initiative program to support efforts to advance language access and equality. The grants are in the form of training and technical assistance, and translation and/or interpretation services valued at up to $5,000.

Grants were awarded to Lancaster city, the Lancaster Bar Association, the Lancaster Recreation Commission, the Library System of Lancaster County, and the Literacy & Learning Success Centers of Lancaster-Lebanon.

The Lancaster Language Justice Initiative program is sponsored in part by $9,000 from the Walters Trust, an endowment from Arthur and Selma Walters to the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster, which supports local nonprofits.

According to a press release from the United Way of Lancaster County, then grants will provide one or more of the following activities based on the needs of each recipient:

Asses a language access plan

Help establish accessibility procedures and best practices

Identify language needs and/or prioritize the documents for transition

Identify board members, staff or community volunteers who could potentially serve as internal interpreters/translators and cultural advisors.

“We are providing the training as part of our commitment to this community. Our service will have a value of up to $5,000, and it will be customized to each organization’s need,” Al Fayadh said. “We will work with these organizations through the end of 2022 to help build a foundation for their services.”