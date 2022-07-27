A new organization is looking to rally Lancaster County residents who want to advocate for full and open transgender participation in public school athletics, address the root causes and consequences of book bans and push for more and more equitable public school funding.

Those issues and more have given rise to Public Education Advocates for Lancaster, which joins together organizations like the YWCA Lancaster, Power Interfaith, the United Way of Lancaster County, Community Action Partnership and Common Sense 2.0. The grassroots group plans to meet at 5:30 p.m. today at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Manheim Township, to discuss its goals and core values moving forward. As of Wednesday, the group anticipates hosting two to four meetings a year.

“I was finding I was having similar conversations across the county, with community members about teaching a more authentic empowering curriculum, and also about transgender youth rights,” said YWCA Lancaster Chief Equity Officer Adam Hosey. “From an efficiency standpoint, it just made more sense to try to bring all of these groups together across the county, rather than to have individual conversations …. There are a lot of things that they could learn from each other.”

Hosey is one of the organizers spearheading the Public Education Advocates for Lancaster group.

He’s joined by Kelly Fuddy, a parent in the Elizabethtown Area School District who serves as the secretary to Common Sense 2.0, a grassroots organization formed in 2021 with the mission statement of ensuring “school policies come from a place of inclusiveness and understanding.” The group is the parent organization of Freedom Readers, which opposes book bannings in the district and works to educate the public about the content of books that are often targeted.

“We just think there are a lot of people out there that really care about public education, but they're busy and it feels way too overwhelming to to figure out what all the problems are and how we're going to solve them,” Fuddy said. “(PEAL) is one of many (organizations) in the county that is trying to say how can we break it down for people, so they don't feel like this is some huge overwhelming problem.”

At the meeting, Hosey said the group plans to host breakout sessions to learn more about groups organizing in the Hempfield and Elizabethtown Area school districts, education funding and tax programs aimed at funding private schools.

Fuddy and Hosey formed the group with Beth Reeves of Power Interfaith, School District of Lancaster parent Susan Knoll, former School District of Lancaster school board member Cheryl Desmond and Molly Olmsted, an advocate for more and more equitable funding in the Manheim Township School District.

Key stakeholders include former School District of Lancaster Superintendent Damaris Rau and School District of Lancaster school board President Robin Goodson. More than 100 parents, teachers, administrators and community members from at least 10 Lancaster County school districts expressed interest in joining Public Education Advocates for Lancaster. Hosey said he’d like all 17 county school districts to be represented at future meetings.

A spreadsheet of interested members includes contact information and notes on what type of activism each person would be willing to do, like speaking up at school board meetings or meeting with legislators.

Goals and approach established

The group was started with four goals in mind: to support public schools and public education, increase adequacy and equity in education, push the importance of early childhood care and remove barriers for marginalized and disadvantaged students.

“We're hoping to kind of take a more compassionate, empathetic approach to how we engage in local politics in order to make sure we are supporting all students, and that includes queer students, that includes our black and brown students as well,” Hosey said.

Lately, Hosey says rhetoric across the political spectrum has been unhelpful. Tensions have risen at school board meetings in the past few years leading to instances where local police have removed individuals and residents called for school board members to step down.

“Education is really important,” Hosey said. “I'd like to cut through some of the vitriol and aggressive, not helpful rhetoric we're seeing in school board meetings. I want to actually have meaningful dialogue with all parties involved because I do feel like that's the only way forward. We're not going to get anything done by screaming at each other at school board meetings.”

Educating others on the processes behind education is a priority for PEAL, according to Fuddy. Fuddy said parents and residents might not always know the right avenue for change. For example, she said, a lot of issues with public education funding fall on state representatives' shoulders and are beyond the control of local school boards.

Additionally, the group plans to collaborate with and educate the community on hot-button issues in Lancaster County such as transgender student participation in sports, book bannings and critical race theory. While Elizabethtown Area School District reviewed challenged material in library books, Hempfield School District became the first in the state passing a policy limiting students to participating on sports teams aligning with their sex at birth.

“We will confront issues like that by listening to the affected parties,” Hosey said in reference to Hempfield’s athletics policy. “We want to make sure we are centering the needs of our transgender youth, of our transgender athletes…. They are very much students that need our support. And right now, these policies are very much not supporting them.”

The organization doesn’t have plans to become a certified nonprofit yet but instead has modeled its structure off the Lancaster County Reentry Coalition, which operates as a coalition of more than 70 organizations housed under the Community Action Partnership to assist formerly incarcerated individuals returning to the workforce and stable housing.

Hosey said the organization aims to be nonpartisan.

“I don't see public education as a left or right thing,” Hosey said. “There's a reason that school board members can cross file when they run for school board, because it shouldn't be just about left or right, so we welcome anyone.”

And, at the end of the day, Fuddy said the organization wants to help those at the center of any debate in education: the students. Hosey said some students are already involved and the group hopes to work with more students in the future.

“We want to work together to help make Lancaster County a more welcoming place for people from all different backgrounds, races and identities,” Fuddy said. “We want our kids to have that variety of perspectives in their community, among their peers and among their educators. But, we have a long way to go… We can’t diversify the faces of our educators without acknowledging that we have some work to do.”