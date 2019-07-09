The Lancaster County Salary Board voted unanimously Monday to give the newly-appointed first assistant district attorney a raise of more than $25,000.
Travis Anderson, a lawyer with the Lancaster County district attorney’s office since January 2013, will be paid a salary of $95,000 while he serves in the position. His former salary was roughly $69,000, officials said at the meeting.
District Attorney Craig Stedman said Anderson was a "great hire" and noted that the salary was lower than what other counties pay first assistants.
The Salary Board -- composed of the commissioners, controller and in this case district attorney -- agreed that Anderson’s raise would be temporary, until Jan. 5, 2020, so that the next district attorney has flexibility to consider another first assistant without the pay bump being permanent.
The salary is retroactive to Anderson’s April 1 start date in the position, when he took over for former first assistant Chris Larsen. Larsen left the prosecutor’s office and is now in private practice with a Lancaster law firm.
Anderson received his law degree from Widener University Law School, according to his professional profile on Linkedin. He worked as an attorney at the state Department of Corrections prior to joining the prosecutor’s office.
The new first assistant is also a Hempfield committee member of the Republican Committee of Lancaster County.