A new emergency response system in Lancaster County designed to make sure homeless and other vulnerable people get relief from exposure to extreme heat did not take effect during this week’s heatwave, according to officials.

But a number of shelters in the county have been offering their space to anyone in need of some air conditioning during their normal business hours, said Justin Eby, executive director of the Lancaster County Housing Authority.

And earlier this month, a new “day center” opened at First United Methodist Church at 29 E. Walnut St. in Lancaster, where people can stay safely indoors from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays.

“We have been full, basically since the beginning,” said Patty Eastep, executive director of Anchor Lancaster, which operates the day center. “I think today, when they’re leaving, we are sending them out with bottles of water because of the heat.”

Eby also said Friday that outreach staff from agencies affiliated with the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition would be checking on people who are outside in public areas and may be in need of services. Outreach staff have access to water bottles from the United Way of Lancaster County to distribute to anyone in the public who needs one, Eby said.

But heat indexes expected to reach 105 on Friday did not trigger a new emergency response plan from the county, called “Code Red.”

Lancaster County Cooling Centers *The following reflect normal business hours. Lancaster County Food Hub Welcome Place, 812 N. Queen St. Lancaster Monday - Friday 12:30 - 4 p.m. Columbia Day Center, 360 Locust St. Columbia Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday – Friday Anchor Lancaster Day Center, 29 E. Walnut St. Lancaster Hours: Monday - Friday, 10:30 a.m. - 3 p.m. ECHOS Enrichment Center, 105 E. Washington St., Elizabethtown Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Factory Ministries, 3293 Lincoln Hwy East, Paradise Hours: Monday - Friday 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

According to Lancaster County Spokesperson Michael Fitzpatrick, a Code Red is triggered when heat indexes exceed, or are forecasted to exceed, 110 degrees for two consecutive days and temperatures don’t go below 75 degrees at night.

The Homelessness Coalition had posted on Facebook earlier this month that Code Red would be triggered by heat indexes of 100 degrees, not 110. Eby said Friday that information was incorrect.

The Code Red system is a complement to the county’s “Code Blue” plan, which initiates extra support for homeless people in dangerously cold conditions.

When it is hot enough for a Code Red, member organizations of the homeless coalition are notified by the county. At that point, Eby said, no particular services or contingencies are triggered. But coalition members assess the needs of the county and come up with a response, he said. It could be building a temporary shelter, Eby said, like in February when the county issued its first-ever Code Blue.

In the summer, the homeless coalition may ask shelters to keep their doors open longer during the day and on the weekends when a Code Red is declared, Eby said.

The Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority in June approved an $18,000 contract for Anchor to run its day center from July 1 to Sept. 30. The authority will need to secure more funding to continue the program, according to meeting minutes of the June meeting.

Along with Anchor, Lancaster Food Hub Welcome Place, Columbia Day Center in Columbia, ECHOS Enrichment Center and Factory Ministries in Paradise each has the ability to open a cooling center, if needed, Eby said.

Staying inside

On Friday, fewer people than normal were lounging or taking a break at Ewell Plaza in Lancaster city.

Steven Simmons, 61, was sitting in the shade by the Lancaster Public Library. Simmons said he was homeless in the past, but now lives with his girlfriend in Lancaster city. He said the cooling centers in operation Friday were likely where many people were.

“The older people among the homeless get the most benefits” from the cooling centers, Simmons said, since the extreme heat can pose greater risks for people with chronic health issues.

On Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service reported that the heat advisory would end at 8 p.m. Friday evening. It did not indicate a heat advisory would be in effect on Saturday, but forecasted heat indexes hitting as high as 105 again, with slightly cooler and dryer conditions predicted starting Sunday.