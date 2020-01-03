City Council will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to inaugurate its new members: Jaime Arroyo, Amanda Bakay and Xavier Garcia-Molina.
The three prevailed in the 2019 Democratic primary and were unopposed in the general election.
The new council is then scheduled to elect a president to replace James Reichenbach. His council term ends as of Monday, as do Chris Ballentine’s and John Graupera’s.
Reichenbach is due to be sworn in Monday as city treasurer, having won the 2019 election for that post.
To make way for the reorganization meeting, January’s committee meetings are being pushed to the following week. They are scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 14, at City Hall, followed by council’s first regular meeting of the year at 7:30 p.m.
Council normally holds committee meetings on the first Monday of each month. They give members a chance to review and discuss upcoming matters before adding them to the regular meeting agendas to be voted on.