Lancaster city’s North Queen Street is known for boutique shops, but a new construction project is part of a growing trend of mid-rise apartment buildings along the corridor.

This week, Bowery Development Co. started laying the foundation for a seven-story, 72-unit apartment building at 347 N. Queen St., which until recently was a surface parking lot.

The building, scheduled to open in fall 2024, is located on the southeast corner of Queen and Lemon streets, the northern end of the 300 block, which is dotted with small shops.

Matthew Richards, principal of Bowery Development Co., said the corridor drew his interest in part because of its connection to the city’s creative community.

“The 300 North Queen block is special, and so when I found the site I knew it would make a great location for new apartments,” he said.

It’s the second mid-rise apartment complex to break ground on North Queen Street this year. Two blocks south, an 11-story apartment building is currently under construction at 202 N. Queen St. Two blocks north, an approved mixed-use development includes two apartment buildings, but that part of the project is currently on hold.

And, the historic Keppel Building, less than a block away at 323 N. Queen St., was renovated into 38 apartments in 2016.

Richards said the projects should benefit each other, by adding residents downtown, contributing to surrounding businesses, and in turn, creating more demand.

“I don’t view them as competition,” he said.

The 72 units planned for 347 N. Queen St. also fit with the city’s housing goals. In 2021, city officials set the goal of creating 2,000 new housing units by 2026. It also has a goal of making 30% of those units subsidized affordable housing.

None of the projects currently in the works on North Queen Street have subsidized affordable units.

Overcoming challenges

During the approval process, neighbors opposed the 347 N. Queen St. project over concerns about its height compared to surrounding buildings, and the lack of parking. It meets the parking and height requirements for the central business zoning district where it’s located.

Like all apartment projects in the city and nationwide, the project also faced new challenges the last 12 months due to interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve, and construction costs that have elevated since the pandemic.

Richards said banks are issuing fewer loans to construction projects because interest rates are similar to those on home loans. By financing mortgages, banks can spread their risk over multiple borrowers, rather than a single construction project.

“It’s a very difficult environment to navigate, but with the right team in place, we’re making it happen,” he said.

Richards declined to reveal the cost of the project, because he doesn’t want it to be used to determine the property’s tax assessment, but when the project was proposed, he told LNP | LancasterOnline it would cost more than $10 million.

Rents in the building will start at $1,500 per month for studios, which are about 550 square feet, and less than $2,000 for one-bedroom units, which are about 850 square feet. The building will have 18 ground-floor parking spaces. Amenities include a roof terrace and ground-floor gym.

Rentals will begin in July 2024. Bowery also plans to have a storefront on the first floor. That space will be listed for lease in the next few months.

“It’s a great corner with high visibility, so we’re really excited to see what could come here,” Richards said.