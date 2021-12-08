After nearly 70 years as a place of contemplation, the former Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary along Lititz Pike is poised to be remade as a center for education.

Three months after the Dominican nuns moved to Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health has a sales agreement for their former home, which it hopes to turn it into a private K-12 school for nearly 300 students.

The Lancaster-based nonprofit health ministry’s $10.5 million plan would maintain the chapel for the public, keep the outside of the buildings intact and renovate the inside of the main building for classrooms. A barn on the 5-acre property would be converted into a gym.

Tuition at the school would be set at 10% of household income, a funding model meant to make it open to students from all income levels, said Phil Goropoulos, president of CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health.

“It’s meant to be a small community. It’s very similar to what the sisters had,” said Goropoulos of the school he hopes can open in the fall of 2023.

While contingent on some zoning approvals, turning the monastery into a private school would end years of uncertainty about the fate of a religious landmark which housed a dwindling community. The Manheim Township monastery was built to accommodate nearly 40 nuns, but at the end only four lived in the 35,000-square-foot building just north of Route 30.

The monastery operated independently although it was part of the 11-member North American Association of Dominican Monasteries. A decision about the sale was made by the sisters themselves, who unanimously approved it.

“Isn’t it amazing?” said Sister Mary Veronica, who joined the monastery in 1960, five years after the building was completed. “We were praying to St. Joseph because within the church it is the year of St. Joseph, and here it turned out to be CHI St. Joseph.”

Recalling the 150th anniversary of the declaration of St. Joseph as Patron of the Universal Church, Pope Francis in December 2020 declared a “Year of Saint Joseph,” which began Dec. 8, 2020, and ends today.

‘Tremendous amount of interest’

For several years the monastery had been quietly offered for sale, a veiled process that resulted last winter in a sales agreement with a buyer who planned to build a bar in the chapel and operate the rest as a drug rehab center. That plan was scuttled because of the property’s zoning restrictions and expected opposition from neighbors.

This summer, the nuns went public with their plans to sell the monastery ahead of a move to the Bronx, a decision that was highlighted in a front-page, Sept. 4 story in LNP.

Marilyn Berger, the real estate agent handling sales inquiries for the nuns, said the publicity generated a “tremendous amount of interest.”

Berger said she heard from people wanting to put in a convenience store, a shopping center or a housing development. Someone else imagined putting a car wash on the site but Berger said the school plan seemed like an ideal reuse.

Since it seemed like an ideal location, Goropoulos said the LNP story about the monastery being for sale accelerated his organization’s interest in bolstering its early childhood education programs by adding a K-12 school. After arranging a tour, Goropoulos said it became clear the monastery could house the school they had been planning for, and a sales agreement was struck for $3.5 million, the property’s asking price.

Proceeds from a sale would be used to support the nuns who had been part of the Lancaster community, with any extra being distributed to other Dominican monasteries located in the United States or other parts of the world.

The sales agreement is contingent on securing necessary zoning approvals. The monastery property is in an R-2 residential zone where a school can operate with a “special exception.” A zoning application has been submitted for the Jan. 4, 2022, Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board meeting whose agenda will be finalized next week. The traffic plan for the school will be among the items to be considered.

Close neighbors of the monastery got a preview of the traffic plan during a meeting last month at the monastery chapel that CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health hosted. The plan creates a new entrance onto Hess Boulevard through a parcel the monastery owns at the corner of that road and Lititz Pike.

Fred Tugend, who lives directly behind the monastery building and got a flyer about the Nov. 17 meeting, said the 50 or so people who attended were generally supportive of the plan for a school. Yet like him, many had questions about how traffic would be routed in the area since some motorists now use residential streets to avoid tie-ups on Lititz Pike.

“I guess the school is pretty good,” Tugend said. “I think it is a lot better than a night club back there, to put it that way.”

A small graveyard on the property will still be moved. So far, four of the 24 graves have been relocated to St. Joseph’s New Roman Catholic Cemetery along Charles Road in Lancaster Township. The other moves have been delayed until a court can sign off on the ones for which there is no next of kin, explained Charles “Chip” Snyder of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, which is overseeing the disinterments.

Creating an equitable school

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health traces its history in Lancaster to the Sisters of St. Francis, who began St. Joseph Hospital in 1883. The 2000 sale of the Lancaster city hospital on College Avenue generated money for the Catholic Health Initiatives, a papal mission of the Catholic Church. Catholic Health Initiatives is now part of CommonSpirit Health, a Catholic health system that operates more than 140 hospitals and 1,000 care sites in 21 states.

The former St. Joseph Hospital was owned by UPMC Pinnacle Lancaster when it closed in February 2019. Planning is underway to redevelop it for housing.

CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health has focused many of its efforts on Columbia, where it oversaw the redevelopment of the Columbia Market House and built St. John Neumann School for Children and Families, a child care center that serves families regardless of their ability to pay. Having a K-12 school was a logical expansion of that education-focused child care center, Goropoulos said.

The goal with the yet-to-be-named school at the former monastery is to create an educational system that is relationship-based and developmentally appropriate, a philosophy exemplified by the fact that tuition is determined by household income, Goropoulos said.

“It makes it so that every person can come in,” he said. “It’s not about awarding scholarships or having a set amount of money available for scholarships; it’s about creating that equitable system which was really important to us.”

There won’t be a minimum amount a student pays, although Goropoulos said there will be a yet-to-be-determined tuition cap for the school which he expects will operated with 33 faculty and staff.

The school also won’t field competitive sports teams, an approach that’s another aspect of creating a community, not a “competitive culture,” Goropoulos said. That approach fits in with the fact that there isn’t enough room for traditional sports fields on the monastery property.

While Goropoulos hopes Catholic Mass can continue to be offered in the public chapel, the school itself will not be religious.

“This is not a Catholic school and there will be no religious instruction in the curriculum, (but) there will be elements of our belief in terms of being a champion of common good, which tie back to Catholic roots,” he said.