New Lancaster County claims for jobless benefits dipped again last week, continuing a three-week decline.

The number of countians filing new claims for unemployment benefits dipped 4.1% to 518 for the week ending Jan. 30, according to the Lancaster County Workforce Development Board.

The board’s latest statistics also indicate fewer people are remaining out of work.

Some 11,200 Lancaster County residents filed continuing claims for unemployment for the week ending Jan. 23, which was the most recent data available from the board. Such claims dropped 4.2% from the previous week.

“We are cautiously interpreting the drop as a good signal of things slowly returning to normal,” said Naomi Young, director of the Center for Regional Analysis of the Economic Development Company of Lancaster County. “With increased administration of the vaccine and heading into spring, we hope the pandemic-induced disruptions begin to lessen.”

While the latest figure on new jobless claims is down from the mid-December peak near 700, it still doubles the 251 new claims in early October. That autumn low came after six months of steady improvement from early April when more than 15,000 people in Lancaster County filed for jobless benefits.

Last week’s local downturn in new claims (formally called initial claims) was echoed by a 4% decrease nationally to 812,000, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. But statewide, new claims jumped 14% to 30,424.