A New Jersey man pushed and choked a sports official after he got upset over a call in a wrestling match, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Christopher Musiolowski, 40, of Belmar, New Jersey, was charged with assault on a sports official.

Musiolowski went onto a wrestling mat during a match at around 11:30 a.m. on May 1 at Spooky Nook Sports at 2913 Spooky Nook Road and pushed the official, then put his arm around the official’s neck in a choke hold, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The two were then separated by bystanders.

Musiolowski told police he was upset at the official’s call during a match involving his son, which he said resulted in his son losing the match, according to the affidavit. Musiolowski then confronted the official during a separate match.

Musiolowski claimed he put his arm around the official because he believed the official was trying to leave and he wanted to speak to him, police said.

Attempts to reach Musiolowski’s attorney, Heather Angela Reiner, were not immediately successful.

Musiolowski was confined to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to pay a $20,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Chudzik on June 23.