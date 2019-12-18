A New Jersey man was driving while high on cocaine and marijuana when he ran into a sidewalk, sending his car airborne and killing his female passenger in October in East Lampeter Township.

Juan Carlos Marrero, 25, of Newark, was charged Tuesday with homicide by vehicle while driving under influence of a controlled substance, aggravated assault while DUI and related charges in the Oct. 4 crash on Lincoln Highway East near Chateau Hill.

Killed was B'Nisha M. Thompson, 22, of Newark, New Jersey. A juvenile was also injured and was taken to a burn center for treatment.

Police said Marrero, Thompson and the juvenile were traveling east on Lincoln Highway East when Marrero crossed over two lanes before striking a sidewalk and becoming airborne. The 2003 Infiniti sedan crashed into a pole and concrete pillar, causing it to roll over.

When emergency crews arrived, they found Thompson and the juvenile underneath the vehicle and Marrero inside. The road was closed for about seven hours.

Marrero was arraigned by District Judge B. Denise Commins and released on $100,000 unsecured bail. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 27.

