A New Jersey man died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend in Rapho Township.

Officers with Manheim Borough police responded at 3:07 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of Mount Joy Road for a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle. The area is about three miles southwest of Manheim and four miles northeast of Mount Joy.

A deputy coroner with the Lancaster County Coroner's Office pronounced the rider, identified as 59-year-old Dimitry Rabkin, of Edgewater, New Jersey, dead at the scene, according to a news release.

Manheim Borough police chief Joseph Stauffer said Rabkin kept going straight at a turn in the road, but police aren't sure why. Rabkin was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to police.

Police closed the road for approximately three hours to investigate. The investigation is ongoing, and police ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact Sgt. Kristopher Keller at 717-665-2481.