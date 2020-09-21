Were you busy enjoying the cooler weather this past weekend?

Just in case you didn't have the opportunity to login, here are five article from this weekend to catch up on.

Man charged with Linda Stoltzfoos' kidnapping repeatedly texted brother after her disappearance: search warrant

The man charged with kidnapping Linda Stoltzfoos was repeatedly texting with his brother just after the Amish teen went missing nearly three months ago, according to recently unsealed court documents.

Readers pick 39 favorite restaurants with outdoor dining areas in and around Lancaster County

COVID-19 has changed the way that many restaurants operate, prompting many to offer outdoor areas for customers to enjoy their meals.

Recently, we asked our readers their new favorite restaurants to eat outdoors.

Bail modified for 9 protesters arrested following Lancaster protests after fatal police shooting [update]

Nine of the 13 protesters facing multiple felony charges after a round of arrests early this week saw their bail amounts reduced Thursday, after days of controversy over whether the initial totals were excessive.

What we learned about L-L League football teams in Week 1 games

Here is what we learned about the Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams from Friday’s season-opening action, as told by LNP|LancasterOnline reporters who covered the games.

Assessing our priorities as we mark 6 months of COVID-19 in Lancaster County and brace for what's next [editorial]

COVID-19 arrived in Lancaster County — or at least was confirmed to have arrived — on March 18. Since then, the county has seen 7,315 confirmed cases of the infectious disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 451 deaths as of Friday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

