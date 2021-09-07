A 65-year-old New Holland woman found dead inside her home last week died of strangulation, according to Lancaster County Coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

An autopsy Thursday determined that Nora Sanchez’s death was a homicide, Diamantoni said Tuesday.

New Holland police had already been investigating Sanchez’s death as a homicide after finding her dead inside her home in the 300 block of East Main Street during a welfare check shortly before 10 a.m. on Sept. 1, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information related to the case is urged to call New Holland Borough police at 717-354-4647 or submit a tip at www.lancaster.crimewatchpa.com/da/submit-tip.

Sanchez is the tenth apparent homicide in Lancaster County so far this year, according to newspaper records.

Mitchell C. Bewley, 27, of Quarryville, was found shot to death in a Strasburg parking lot on Feb. 14; Helen Miller, 19, of Manheim Township, was found stabbed to death in her home on Feb. 22; Hipolito Gonzalez, 61, of Lancaster, died of a traumatic brain injury on March 26 after being knocked to the ground during a drug transaction on March 18; Richard Williams, 35, of West Hempfield Township, was shot and killed at his ex-wife’s home in Mountville on April 16; a 4-month-old boy, of East Lampeter Township, died after drowning in a Paradise Township hotel bathtub on May 20; Victoria Preston, 60, was killed with prescription drugs at her Mount Joy home before it exploded in a murder-suicide on June 1; Donald Meshey Sr., 67, of Lancaster, was found stabbed to death and dismembered in his home on Aug. 11; Jomar Almestica, 26, of York, was shot and killed after an argument outside a Lancaster city party on Aug. 20; and Rolando Rivera, 23, of Lancaster, was shot and killed near a Lancaster city park on Aug. 27.