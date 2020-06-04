When: Council meeting, June 2.

Community pool opens: While many county pools will not open this year, council member John Styer reported New Holland Community Memorial Pool, 400 E. Jackson St., will open Saturday, June 6, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines. Styer briefly reviewed the pool’s COVID-19 response plan outline prepared by Leo Ward, pool manager, and Dick Fulcher, borough manager.

How it works: The head lifeguard will act as onsite COVID-19 manager, monitoring people to be sure they follow all rules. In keeping with state regulations, the pool will operate at 50% capacity. This means the total number of persons permitted to use the pool will be 313, while 626 is listed on the state permit. Signs will provide instructions. All pool areas will be disinfected on a strict schedule. Face masks will be required to enter the pool area with safe distancing in and out of the water.

Quotable: “I’m confident, have faith and applaud the efforts in preparing a pool plan to protect the staff and community,” said Mayor Tim Bender.

Borough office: The office is now open during normal weekday hours.