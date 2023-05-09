New Holland’s police union has notified the borough council that it has no confidence in Chief William Leighty, claiming an “absolute absence” of leadership.

The union accused Leighty of being a poor communicator, treating officers unequally and breaking state law by allowing two officers to carry department-issued weapons despite not being qualified or having appropriate waivers, according to an April 13 letter to the council.

The letter said Leighty is “either unable or unwilling to provide the competent skill necessary in this important position. … If he does maintain a vision for the future development of the department, he has never relayed this to the membership.”

Leighty did not respond to phone messages or emails to his work on Monday and Tuesday.

The letter was provided to LNP | LancasterOnline anonymously.

John Yanarella, president of the union, said Monday the union and borough have been trying to schedule a meeting to go over its concerns.

“The union takes no pleasure in doing this,” said Yanarella, a 23-year veteran of the department. It is the first no-confidence vote in a chief in the department’s history, he said.

A majority of the union’s 15 full-time officers voted no confidence in Leighty, Yanarella said.

Leighty was hired as chief in June 2017, beating out 38 candidates. Leighty came to New Holland from the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, where he was a sergeant. Before that, he was Clay Township’s chief for 13 years and then coordinated the merger of three departments into Northern Lancaster County Regional in January 2012.

The New Holland police department covers the borough and Earl Township. It also has one part-time officer who is not part of the union.

Mayor: Borough is investigating

Mayor Tim Bender said the borough is taking the matter seriously.

“Legal counsel and borough council are reviewing it and investigating,” Bender said Monday.

Bender said Leighty was still chief and hadn’t been relieved of any duties while the borough investigates.

Council members contacted by LNP did not respond to requests for comment.

Todd Burkhart, who resigned as council vice president in March after serving more than 18 years on council, said he had not seen the letter but was aware of some of the issues raised by the union.

Burkhart said he thought some of the issues were legitimate, but he could not say which ones or to what degree.

Asked if police issues had anything to do with his resignation, Burkhart said Tuesday that they did not.

“It was 100% the mayor, and one part of the problem lies with the mayor,” Burkhart said, adding that council had requested the mayor make some changes in the police department, to no avail.

Bender did not respond to a follow-up message Tuesday regarding Burkhart’s claim.

New Holland borough council Vice President Patrick Morgan, on behalf of council, said Tuesday, “The matter is a personnel matter that is being reviewed and we have no further comment at this time.”

From the letter

According to the union letter, Leighty certified to the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission that two officers had qualified for waivers, when they had not.

“The result was that Chief Leighty allowed police officers to work in the borough based upon a false claim to MPOETC — a criminal offense in Pennsylvania,” the letter said. The officers worked under the bogus claim for just over a month until they qualified with department weapons, the letter said.

The letter also said Leighty doesn’t interact with residents and “chooses not to respond to high priority calls in person. SERT callouts, weapons found in schools and other serious police incidents have all occurred without any appearance from Chief Leighty. It is more than poor leadership — it is the absolute absence of it,” the letter said.