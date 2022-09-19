Fifteen minutes before the Piper Cherokee he was flying crashed and burned in a wooded area in Virginia late Wednesday, 30-year-old Kevin James Esh of New Holland had calmly radioed air traffic controllers that he was heading toward Washington, D.C., at about 7,500 feet.

He was losing altitude and seeing a problem with his engine oil pressure, radio transmissions show. The plane had taken off from Blue Ridge Regional Airport in Virginia less than an hour before, according to plane-tracking websites cited by The Daily Progress in Charlottesville, Va. The destination, which was never reached, is unknown.

“I’ve got a rough engine here, and I’m gonna need an airport to land at,” Esh reported at 10:53 p.m. The controller, at Potomac Terminal Radar Approach Control, suggested three nearby airports for the 1978 piston-engine plane. Esh chose Eagle’s Nest in Waynesboro, 13 miles away.

But just a few minutes later, he declared an emergency as the plane, whose fuel tank was about three-quarters full, was quickly losing altitude. By that time, according to The Daily Progress’ reporting, Esh had lost 2,000 feet.

To reach Eagle’s Nest, the plane would need to fly over the Blue Ridge, with peaks more than 3,000 feet above sea level. With the Piper Cherokee losing altitude, the controller asked Esh just before 11 p.m. if he’d prefer to head to Charlottesville because of “easier terrain.” According to The Daily Progress’ reporting on he radio transmissions:

“I would be fine with going to Charlottesville,” Esh said.

“I see a descent indicating 3,300. Are you losing power?” the controller asked.

“So far, I can hold it,” Esh replied.

After a few minutes of measured conversation with Esh, the controller noticed the plane’s altitude had dropped to 1,400.

“Are you able to hold it?” the controller asked.

“That’s a negative, sir,” Esh replied quietly.

“Try to make it to the road. It looks like you’ve got a road just to the north of you,” the controller guided.

“Can’t see anything where am I going” was the pilot’s final transmission, about 11:06 p.m.

Esh, who worked at the family business, Keystone Custom Decks in East Earl Township, died in the crash. He was the only person in the plane. Radar contact was lost about 15 miles southwest of Charlottesville airport. The plane went down in an Albemarle County, Virginia, forest.

According to Esh’s obituary, he was the son of Sarah King Esh and the late Amos R. Esh, and was one of seven children. He worked with his brothers at the family business, founded by his father, and loved hunting, boating and flying. His funeral will be held on Tuesday at Bethel Christian Fellowship, 145 Boot Jack Road, Narvon. The obituary can be found here.

Virginia State Police were coordinating with the National Transportation Board and Federal Aviation Administration in investigating the crash and removing the wreckage at the end of last week. While state police have not yet publicly identified the pilot, Esh’s obituary reports that he was killed in a plane crash in Albemarle County, Virginia, and online flight records show the plane had left Smoketown Airport in Lancaster County on September 9, arriving in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on September 10 before heading to Blue Ridge in Virginia.

Bethel Christian Fellowship will be live-streaming Esh's funeral on its YouTube page, which can be found here.