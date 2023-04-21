It’s not out of the ordinary for roadwork to turn a regular commute into a bumpy ride, and that’s especially true for construction on New Holland Pike (Route 23).

For reader John Weiser, though, the problem isn’t necessarily how smooth the ride is; it’s the loud racket tractor trailers make when they pass over the uneven surface.

The 1100 block of New Holland Pike, just south of Route 30, has a series of patchwork fixes as a makeshift solution to recent construction. The trailers, Weiser said, rattle when they pass over the patchwork.

Weiser reached out to The Watchdog to learn when the “thumping and banging” will end.

“Looking forward to a more quiet spring,” he said.

UGI Utilities recently wrapped up a series of main and service line repairs on this stretch of Route 23 and have temporarily fixed the road before the next phase begins. UGI spokesman Joe Swope said it usually takes about four weeks for soil to settle before road restoration can start, so work has paused, but the final paving should happen soon.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation confirmed it does not have any projects scheduled for the area. So once UGI’s work is wrapped up, the rattling should end.

