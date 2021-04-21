Three years after a diagnosis of stage 4 melanoma, New Holland police officer Wendell Metzler succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was 52.

Metzler worked for over 27 years as a police officer, serving Ephrata for 7-and-a-half years, and New Holland for the latter 20 years. Throughout that time, Metzler also worked part-time for the West Earl police department.

Metzler was perhaps best known for his friendship with Ryan Forbes, a former felon with whom he grew a long-standing friendship. His experience with Forbes inspired him to write a book called "Unchained." A February 2020 LNP | LancasterOnline story chronicled Metzler and Forbes' unlikely bond.

Additionally, Metzler worked as an emergency medical technician for 34 years, and a volunteer firefighter for 22 years.

He retired from the New Holland police department in March when his health started to decline.

New Holland police issued a statement about Metzler's death on Facebook, and said their thoughts and prayers were with his family.

“It’s always a loss when a member of our police family leaves, but especially in Wendell’s case whose career was cut short by disease,” said police Chief Bill Leighty in a previous LNP | LancasterOnline story.

But, in times of illness, Metzler said his faith was what kept him strong. His favorite scripture verse was, “Fear thou not: for I am with thee; be not dismayed; for I am thy God: I will strengthen thee; yea, I will help thee.” (Isaiah 41:10)

Metzler said his faith only got stronger as he got to know Forbes.

“My faith grew, knowing Ryan,” Metzler said in a previous LNP | LancasterOnline story. “I got to understand the issues he had growing up. It changed my mind-set in how I treat people.”

Metzler leaves behind a wife, Heather; a 20-year-old son, Brady and a 15-year-old daughter, Kylie.

“I want people to remember me as a good person they could count on,” Metzler said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline. “And in God’s eyes, a good and faithful servant.”