A New Holland man led police on a dangerous high-speed chase that briefly became airborne, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Police initially spotted Luis M. Burgos, 53, at a Sheetz on North Shirk Road in Earl Township at around 2:10 a.m. on March 2 entering a 2006 Hyundai that was regularly driven by a driver whose license is suspended, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Officers began following the vehicle and attempted to pull Burgos over when he began driving 80 mph, but to no avail, police said.

Burgos “drove in a dangerous manner,” according to the affidavit, blowing past at least two stop signs and driving in the oncoming traffic lane multiple times. At one point, Burgos’ vehicle became airborne, causing it to emit sparks upon landing.

Burgos eventually came to a stop at his residence in the 2700 block of Division Highway after which he was taken into custody without further incident, police said.

Burgos was also found to be driving with a suspended license, police said.

Burgos was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer and four traffic violations, according to court records.

Burgos is free on a $15,000 unsecured bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on March 16, court records show.