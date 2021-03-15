A New Holland man is facing multiple felonies after striking a person with a metal baseball bat and threatening to cut them open using a power drill, according to the New Holland Police Department.

Roger Eric Wingert, 49, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of simple assault and multiple drug offenses after hitting a person multiple times with a bat, causing visible injuries to their hand, elbow and back, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Wingert began attacking the person with the bat following an argument at a residence in the 200 block of Locust Street at around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, police said. A second person present at the scene was not struck, but ran away out of fear of being hit.

At one point during the assault, Wingert picked up a power drill, threatening the two people by saying he “could cut you both open and perform an autopsy in this garage,” according to the affidavit. One of the victims later told police that the comment made them fear for their life.

The two victims sustained minor injuries during the assault, police said.

Wingert was found hiding in a garage when officers arrived, police said. A subsequent search uncovered drug paraphernalia and substances that tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana in his possession.

Wingert was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post a $100,000 bail, according to court records. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Jonathan W. Heisse on March 18.

Wingert has previously pleaded guilty to charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer in 2009, to which he was sentenced to two years of probation, court records show.